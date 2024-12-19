Restore the Republic
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
GROUND ZERO NORTH CAROLINA - MOVIE
FIGHTING GLOBALISM TO RESTORE THE REPUBLIC
Dec 19
•
Ann Vandersteel
37
Share this post
Restore the Republic
GROUND ZERO NORTH CAROLINA - MOVIE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
1:45:45
FREE MOVIE SCREENING
Sponsored by American Made Foundation
Dec 15
•
Ann Vandersteel
11
Share this post
Restore the Republic
FREE MOVIE SCREENING
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
FEMA IS GONE
After Fleecing Millions of Dollars
Dec 15
•
Ann Vandersteel
79
Share this post
Restore the Republic
FEMA IS GONE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
4:30
GROUND ZERO NORTH CAROLINA
Fighting Globalism to Restore the Republic
Dec 14
•
Ann Vandersteel
26
Share this post
Restore the Republic
GROUND ZERO NORTH CAROLINA
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7:28
November 2024
DESIGNING THE TRUMP ECONOMY: ON THE EVE OF A GOLDEN AGE
Will Trump use Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, to architect a new gold backed dollar?
Nov 8
•
Ann Vandersteel
16
Share this post
Restore the Republic
DESIGNING THE TRUMP ECONOMY: ON THE EVE OF A GOLDEN AGE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
SERVING GOD AND COUNTRY WITH HONOR
Lt. Ted Macie (R) delivers an inspiring retirement speech aboard the USS Constitution, Boston, MA.
Nov 4
•
Ann Vandersteel
23
Share this post
Restore the Republic
SERVING GOD AND COUNTRY WITH HONOR
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
14:07
October 2024
THE REMNANT RISING– NORTH CAROLINA ARE GOD’S PEOPLE
10-8-2022 STEEL NEWS
Oct 15
•
Ann Vandersteel
9
Share this post
Restore the Republic
THE REMNANT RISING– NORTH CAROLINA ARE GOD’S PEOPLE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
THE US DOLLAR IS DEAD: FED LAND GRAB FOLLOWS
Hurricane Helene and the Federal Government's real agenda...
Oct 3
•
Ann Vandersteel
37
Share this post
Restore the Republic
THE US DOLLAR IS DEAD: FED LAND GRAB FOLLOWS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
The Bear will Set the Eagle Free
Why did Russia oppose the UN's new "Pact for the Future"?
Oct 2
•
Ann Vandersteel
29
Share this post
Restore the Republic
The Bear will Set the Eagle Free
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
3 Days to Grab Everything You Need and Leave the Government Behind
International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Shuts Down All Ports On Atlantic and Gulf Coast On Oct 1st, As Strike Begins Against United States…
Oct 1
•
Ann Vandersteel
32
Share this post
Restore the Republic
3 Days to Grab Everything You Need and Leave the Government Behind
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
September 2024
IS A SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS TIMED TO DISRUPT NOVEMBER ELECTIONS?
A potential longshoreman labor union strike could disrupt the entire eastern seaboard through the Gulf of Mexico
Sep 27
•
Ann Vandersteel
18
Share this post
Restore the Republic
IS A SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS TIMED TO DISRUPT NOVEMBER ELECTIONS?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
TRUMP WANTS TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION
Calls into question: Are all the Amendments lawfully ratified?
Sep 17
•
Ann Vandersteel
29
Share this post
Restore the Republic
TRUMP WANTS TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
© 2024 Ann Vandersteel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts