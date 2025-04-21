FREE TINA PETERS

By Ann Vandersteel, April 21, 2025

Today, I rise with a heavy heart—but an unyielding belief in the spirit of America and the brave patriots who still dare to speak truth to power.

Tina Peters is one of those patriots.

On October 3rd, 2024, in a Colorado courtroom, a Gold Star mother—69 years old, with no criminal record—was sentenced to nine years in prison for doing what we expect of every public servant: protecting the vote. Her so-called "crime"? Preserving evidence—making a copy of the Mesa County voting database—which she asserts was done at the request of Dominion Voting Systems themselves.

She didn’t act out of defiance. She acted out of duty.

Tina Peters is not a criminal. She is a whistleblower. A truth-teller. An American hero.

While the media and corrupt officials paint her as a rogue actor, we see clearly: this is a woman who placed herself in the line of fire because she believed you deserve elections you can trust.

Her prosecution was not justice. It was retribution. A corrupt political machine—stretching from the Governor to the Secretary of State, to the Attorney General, to the bench of the very judge who ruled on her case—has weaponized the legal system to send a chilling message: Don’t question the system, or we’ll ruin your life.

Imagine the America we now live in—where a Gold Star mother who risked everything to shine light on potential election fraud is shackled, silenced, and caged… while the real criminals dine at fundraisers and plot their next power grab.

This judge—this corrupt instrument of political persecution—has no business wearing a robe. He should be under investigation, not behind a bench. His actions are not just biased—they are criminal. And We the People demand his arrest and prosecution for abuse of power.

Let me be crystal clear:

Tina Peters' actions echo the very soul of the Constitution.

She believed that every vote matters. That elections must be transparent. That truth still matters in this country.

And for that, they locked her away.

But we say this today: You can cage a patriot, but you cannot kill the truth.

Tina, we see you. We stand with you. And we will not rest until you are free, and every corrupt hand behind your prosecution is held accountable.

Let the clarion call of justice and liberty rise again—not just for Tina Peters—but for every citizen who believes in the sanctity of our Republic.

Because if the vote is not sacred, the Republic is not safe.

Thank you. God bless Tina Peters. And God bless the United States of America.