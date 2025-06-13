By Ann Vandersteel | Steel News Investigations

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

As Israel escalates strikes in Gaza and Iran, as shadow war unfold under the guise of counterterrorism and “democracy defense,” one truth emerges: The intelligence complex is not monolithic—and it is eating itself from within.

This is not just about Gaza or Russia or China.

This is about who controls the narrative, the wars, the weapons, and the Western world’s very notion of freedom.

The following breakdown looks through the lens of our long history of the global intelligence community and their rogue factions.

Six Competing Factions Inside the Intelligence Beast

What we call "intelligence" isn’t a single block—it’s a fractured war of factions: deep state architects, nationalist insurgents, technocrats, and geopolitical opportunists.

Here's the breakdown (See Flowchart above):

Neocon-Zionist Deep State

CIA old guard, MOSSAD, MI6

This faction brought you Operation Paper Clip (originally an Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and U.S. Army operation, but it later fell under the control of the CIA’s predecessor, the Strategic Services Unit (SSU)), the Iraq War, Syria destabilization, Epstein operations, and the Patriot Act. Its loyalty lies with global war machines and unipolar empire—underwritten by defense contractors and political puppets, responsible for color revolutions and regime changes worldwide. Globalist Technocratic Bloc

NSA, GCHQ, Five Eyes, Big Tech

They don’t care about land—they care about data. AI surveillance, ESG enforcement, and the Great Reset are their battlefield. Think Palantir, Google, and the WHO. U.S. Nationalist / America First

DIA, JSOC, loyalist NSA elements

Backed by Trump-era purists, this camp seeks to destroy the intel-MIC marriage. They believe in sovereignty, decentralization, and ending regime change wars. These are the Flynn-types—and the reason the Deep State tried to frame Trump with Russiagate and FISA fraud. Does it surprise you that the CIA John Brennan’s of the world would constantly attack General Flynn? Israeli Hardliners (Likud-First- a belief that Israel interests come first)

Netanyahu loyalists, MOSSAD hawks

They provoke conflict to maintain control, both externally (Iran/Gaza) and internally (civil dissent). They were behind the false promises to U.S. Christian Zionists and are key beneficiaries of perpetual Middle East chaos. And let us not forget that Hamas was founded in 1987 by Palestinian Islamists linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, but its rise was covertly enabled by Israeli intelligence as a strategic counterweight to the secular, nationalist PLO led by Yasser Arafat. In the 1970s and 1980s, Israel’s Shin Bet and military officials allowed Hamas-aligned mosques and charities to grow, while cracking down on the PLO, hoping to divide and weaken Palestinian resistance. This short-sighted tactic mirrors other Western-backed blowback operations like the CIA’s support for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. As former Israeli military governor Yitzhak Segev admitted, “Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation.” Israeli Reformists / Intel Dissenters

Former Mossad, ex-IDF, Lapid coalition

They oppose Netanyahu and have quietly tried to bring Israeli policy back from the brink. Their voices are buried under rockets and censorship. British Global Empire Holdovers

MI6, Chatham House, House of Windsor

Post-Brexit, post-Epstein, the old Empire still wants to script global finance and media through legacy structures like the BBC, The Economist, and NATO backchannels. Their financiers, the City of London, is bankrupt and looking to collateralize their debt through war.

Whistleblowers Who Shattered the Illusion

We owe clarity to those who sacrificed everything:

Edward Snowden : Exposed global surveillance dragnet by the NSA.

Julian Assange : WikiLeaks founder who revealed U.S. war crimes and exposed DNC corruption.

Cynthia McKinney: Former Congresswoman who blew the whistle on black budget funding, child trafficking, and Zionist influence in U.S. policy.

These aren’t conspiracy theories. They’re declassified truths the media pretends don’t exist.

The Power Web: How Private Sector & Intelligence Collude

Overlay this map (see below) and you'll see the real web:

BlackRock & Vanguard → fund the defense contractors, media networks, and ESG platforms.

Palantir, Google, Amazon AWS → run surveillance architecture for Five Eyes nations.

Gates Foundation, WEF, WHO → operational arms of the technocratic globalist vision.

AIPAC, ADL, Atlantic Council → fund narrative enforcement and lawfare against dissent.

This isn’t just infiltration. It’s fusion: an unelected technocracy, backed by alphabet agencies, ruling through fear, AI, and financial coercion.

Are We Witnessing an Intelligence Civil War?

Yes. The Netanyahu strikes, the Trump surveillance revelations, the WH blowback on Gaza, and seemingly global public support for BRICS—all point to a fracture in the intelligence and foreign policy establishment.

The Neocon-Zionist wing is fighting for survival.

The Technocrats are rushing to implement total digital control before being exposed.

The America First camp, if it wins, may reset U.S. foreign policy and gut the Deep State.

And BRICS? They’re watching it all crumble, ready to seize global leadership.

Who Takes Power After the Reckoning?

It depends on you. On whether the American people reject manufactured wars, exit the psyops, and demand transparency and sovereignty. Challenge the very representatives in the House and Senate who align with one side or the other and not we the American people first!

It’s time to end the Patriot Act, abolish FISA, defund the agencies that betray us, and reclaim control over foreign policy from unelected bureaucrats.

If not, the next war won’t be against Iran or Russia—

It will be against our own ability to speak, move, or think freely.

What is the Call to Action?

Share this post – Spread the truth that few will analyze and report. Join the movement at AmericanMadeAction.org – Take action, defund corruption, use common law and courts of equity to take back your rights. Support whistleblowers – People like Julian Assange, Edward Snowden…they exposed the enemy within, now we must finish the job.

The world is not divided between Left and Right—it's divided between those who want to rule you, and those who want to set you free.