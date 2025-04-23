April 23, 2025

Let’s be honest: America is no longer being governed by the rule of law—we’re being ruled by sides. President Trump’s tariffs, like those of administrations before him, have exposed the ugly truth: we’ve normalized unconstitutional executive overreach. Tariffs are taxes, and under Article I of the Constitution, only Congress—not the president—has the authority to legislate, raise revenue, and declare war. Yet we continue to let the executive branch write rules, raise taxes, and engage in conflicts abroad, all without the proper constitutional process. That is not representative government—it’s tyranny wrapped in red, white, and blue.

We were warned about this. Thomas Jefferson called the judiciary the greatest threat to liberty if left unchecked—and that’s exactly where we are. Our courts are compromised. Our Congress is silent. Our presidents, past and present, have acted beyond their limited constitutional role, whether waging undeclared wars, imposing unilateral sanctions, or enacting sweeping executive orders that impact every American life.

We are not a mob-run democracy. We are a constitutional republic. That means 50 sovereign states working together under one binding contract—the Constitution. The president is not a king. Congress does not have the right to hand over its power to unelected agencies or activist judges. And yet here we are: ruled by emergency declarations, agency rule-making, and emotion-fueled policymaking. It’s why American Made Action and DOGA are rising—to bring the people back to the driver’s seat of our Republic.

If you're uncomfortable with this truth, good. Discomfort is the first step toward waking up. I’m not asking you to agree with me—I’m asking you to open the Constitution and read it for yourself. You’ll see what I see: a government far outside its bounds, and a people finally ready to rise up and restore what’s been lost.

—Ann Vandersteel Co-Founder:

American Made Foundation & American Made Action

AnnVandersteel.com