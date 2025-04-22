Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Kiley's avatar
Scott Kiley
2d

A new global power architecture? This sounds wise and overdue. Lowering drug prices, good. Shifting away from a sick care model to a health care model grounded in self care, elimination of toxins while embracing physical and spiritual wellness, great. Question: What is Trump's "pharmaceutical pivot" you refer to?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture