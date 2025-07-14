Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua's avatar
Joshua
19h

Beyond Good Intentions — The Lawful Remedy for

Commander Green

By House of Hartle | July 14, 2025

A Word of Respect

Ann Vandersteel has long stood on the front lines of independent journalism, unafraid to confront

corruption where it festers most: in the heart of the medical-military-industrial complex. Her defense of

Commander Rob Green reflects integrity, courage, and conviction. This rebuttal is not a criticism of her

motives—but a refinement of the lawful direction we must take if we are to truly restore the Republic.

I. Rob Green is Right — But Remedy Must Be Real

Commander Rob Green acted lawfully and honorably. The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)

and Constitution affirm that: Unlawful orders must be disobeyed (10 U.S.C. §892), whistleblowers are

protected (10 U.S.C. §1034), and informed consent is not optional, even in uniform. Ann rightly calls

attention to these points. But the question that must be asked is this: Can a system built on emergency

powers, corporate contracts, and presumed jurisdiction offer real justice to Rob Green—or to any of us?

II. The Constitutional Republic vs. Corporate Governance

What Ann doesn’t address—and what must be brought to light—is that the military chain of command

today operates under corporate jurisdiction, not constitutional authority. The organic Constitution of

1787 has been bypassed by an unlawful shift in structure dating back to 1863: The Mercenary Coup

Hidden in Plain Sight. The current standing army and their bio-pharma allies are acting as mercenary

agents of a corporate democracy, not as defenders of a constitutional Republic. Let's connect the dots:

Lieber Code (General Orders 100, 1863): Declared martial law and began the rule of military

contractors under Lincoln—later replaced by Executive War Powers, allowing private contractors

(mercenaries) to operate under the guise of government. This is the de facto power structure we see

today.

Then came the 1871 corporate charter. The Public Health Emergency and Defense Production Act

operate under commercial code, not common law. mRNA coercion is merely one tentacle of a deeper

de facto system that sees service members as assets—not sovereigns. Restoring Rob Green’s honor

means reinstating the lawful chain of command under the People, not under the Pentagon or Pfizer.

III. The Trump–Kennedy Solution Is Not the Final Remedy

Ann’s vision of a Trump–RFK Jr. alliance is well-meaning. Both men have taken strong stances against

medical tyranny. But let us not place our future in the hands of personalities. Both men operate within

the corporate framework. Neither has declared allegiance to the de jure Republic or stepped outside

Title 5 administrative jurisdiction. Executive action, while useful, can never restore the lawful

government of, for, and by the People. If we want lawful remedy for Commander Green, it must come

from outside the system that punished him.

IV. The Path Forward: Lawful Status, Trust Protection, and

Ecclesiastical Standing

Here’s what real remedy looks like: Commander Green must declare his living status and remove

himself from federal fiction. Affidavits of harm must be served directly to the corporate perpetrators. The

People must rally not just in protest, but through lawful action—trusts, notices, private claims, and

international remedy. The Republic must rise from the soil up—not the ballot down.

V. Final Word: Standing With Rob, Standing In Law

Ann, we honor your courage. But if we stop at politics, we surrender our authority. This is not about

vindication from the top down. This is about resurrection from the roots up. Rob Green’s stand must

become a banner for every living man and woman to reclaim what was taken: our bodies, our rights,

and our Republic. Let the record show—we do not wait for remedy. We lawfully become it.

This publication is offered in private ecclesiastical and educational capacity by a living man of God,

House of Hartle. No legal advice is given or implied. This is a lawful expression of truth and knowledge,

protected by natural rights and divine authority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brad Miller's avatar
Brad Miller
19h

Thank you for writing this, Ann.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture