Rob Green, the Constitution, and the Battle to Reclaim America
How the Trump-Kennedy Alliance Can Turn a Silenced Patriot into a National Reckoning
By Ann Vandersteel | Sponsored by American Made Action | July 14, 2025
Editor’s Note: After reading Brad Miller’s thoughtful Substack piece titled "In Defense of Rob Green" (link), I was compelled to respond—not just with reflection, but with a forward-looking strategy. This article is my comprehensive answer, offering legal, constitutional, and executive pathways to bring justice to Rob Green and expose the broader military-pharma complex that threatens the Republic.
The Case of Commander Rob Green
Rob Green is not a traitor. He is not a defector. He is not even a rebel.
He is a U.S. Navy Commander who stood by the Constitution when it was most under siege—not by a foreign army, but by the domestic machinery of a corrupted military-industrial state. For that, he’s been cast out, slandered, and retaliated against.
His crime? Refusing unlawful orders, raising concerns over the mRNA experimental injections forced onto our military, and honoring the oath he took to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States—not the policies of a rogue regime, not the funding pipelines of DARPA, and certainly not the illegal deployment of biotech warfare against his fellow service members.
Rob Green is sounding the alarm—and now, the question is:
Will the Trump administration answer the call?
Through the Lens of the Constitution
Under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land is not the Pentagon, not Pfizer, not a presidential emergency declaration—but the Constitution itself. The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) affirms that service members are obligated to disobey manifestly unlawful orders.
Rob Green didn’t break his oath. He fulfilled it. Yet the very system that commissioned him now seeks to crush him for exposing a war on bodily autonomy, carried out under the pretense of readiness and national emergency.
Key legal protections Rob Green is entitled to:
10 U.S.C. §892: Service members are only required to obey lawful orders.
10 U.S.C. §1034: Military Whistleblower Protection Act safeguards those who expose wrongdoing.
DoD Directive 7050.6: Guarantees right to report to Inspectors General without reprisal.
Green’s testimony isn’t just a personal defense. It’s evidence of systemic abuse in the military-biotech complex.
The Kennedy Factor: A Unified Front
Enter Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the face of the mRNA reckoning. His strategy is bold:
Investigate how mRNA was unlawfully deployed under Defense Production Act authorities.
Roll back federal liability shields for pharmaceutical giants.
Restore informed consent as an inviolable principle of public health.
Backing Rob Green directly complements RFK’s goals. Why?
Because Rob Green is the military witness to the very crimes RFK is prosecuting in the civilian realm. He was there when soldiers were coerced, silenced, and punished. His testimony—and his persecution—are proof of criminal conduct by the biosecurity state.
Together, Trump and Kennedy represent the political, legal, and moral muscle needed to confront the military-pharma-industrial complex that hijacked our Republic.
Executive Action: What Can Be Done Now
The Executive Branch has the power—and the responsibility—to act.
1. End the Emergency Framework
Rescind the Public Health Emergency and related EUA/PREP Act authorities.
Ends immunity shields and halts fast-tracking of experimental biologics.
2. Declassify DOD/DARPA Contracts
Mandate full disclosure of military mRNA contracts.
Reveal how gene-altering tech was deployed on service members and civilians alike.
3. Freeze BARDA/HHS mRNA Procurement
Halt all new contracts or renewals tied to experimental platforms.
Choke off the financial pipeline sustaining bio-medical tyranny.
4. Appoint a Special Prosecutor
Investigate mRNA coercion in the military and civil sectors.
Bring indictments under 18 U.S.C. §241/§242 for deprivation of rights.
5. Declare Informed Consent a National Security Priority
Issue executive guidance to all federal agencies.
Codify bodily autonomy and ethical medical standards across government.
Unified Messaging Strategy: Trump + RFK Jr.
This isn’t just politics. It’s a moral movement.
Pillars of the Joint Campaign:
Pillar Trump Emphasis RFK Jr. Emphasis Shared Message Constitutional Supremacy Uphold the military oath End illegal mandates "The Constitution, not emergency declarations, rules this Republic." Medical Freedom End mRNA mandates in military Repeal EUA + restore consent "Informed consent is not optional." Whistleblower Protection Defend Rob Green Protect civilian scientists/doctors "Truth-tellers are patriots, not criminals." Accountability Expose DOD/DARPA collusion Prosecute Pharma & officials "No one is above the law—not even in a lab coat."
THE GOAL: Restore the Republic. Defend the Defenders.
Rob Green’s case is not a footnote. It is the litmus test for whether we still have a Republic or a regime.
By backing him, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy can:
Prove the Constitution still reigns inside the Pentagon
Expose the criminal infrastructure behind mRNA coercion
Shut down the bio-pharma machine now threatening bodily sovereignty worldwide
This isn’t just about one man’s court-martial. This is our national moral tribunal.
The hour is late. But the Republic still breathes.
Let it breathe free.
Beyond Good Intentions — The Lawful Remedy for
Commander Green
By House of Hartle | July 14, 2025
A Word of Respect
Ann Vandersteel has long stood on the front lines of independent journalism, unafraid to confront
corruption where it festers most: in the heart of the medical-military-industrial complex. Her defense of
Commander Rob Green reflects integrity, courage, and conviction. This rebuttal is not a criticism of her
motives—but a refinement of the lawful direction we must take if we are to truly restore the Republic.
I. Rob Green is Right — But Remedy Must Be Real
Commander Rob Green acted lawfully and honorably. The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)
and Constitution affirm that: Unlawful orders must be disobeyed (10 U.S.C. §892), whistleblowers are
protected (10 U.S.C. §1034), and informed consent is not optional, even in uniform. Ann rightly calls
attention to these points. But the question that must be asked is this: Can a system built on emergency
powers, corporate contracts, and presumed jurisdiction offer real justice to Rob Green—or to any of us?
II. The Constitutional Republic vs. Corporate Governance
What Ann doesn’t address—and what must be brought to light—is that the military chain of command
today operates under corporate jurisdiction, not constitutional authority. The organic Constitution of
1787 has been bypassed by an unlawful shift in structure dating back to 1863: The Mercenary Coup
Hidden in Plain Sight. The current standing army and their bio-pharma allies are acting as mercenary
agents of a corporate democracy, not as defenders of a constitutional Republic. Let's connect the dots:
Lieber Code (General Orders 100, 1863): Declared martial law and began the rule of military
contractors under Lincoln—later replaced by Executive War Powers, allowing private contractors
(mercenaries) to operate under the guise of government. This is the de facto power structure we see
today.
Then came the 1871 corporate charter. The Public Health Emergency and Defense Production Act
operate under commercial code, not common law. mRNA coercion is merely one tentacle of a deeper
de facto system that sees service members as assets—not sovereigns. Restoring Rob Green’s honor
means reinstating the lawful chain of command under the People, not under the Pentagon or Pfizer.
III. The Trump–Kennedy Solution Is Not the Final Remedy
Ann’s vision of a Trump–RFK Jr. alliance is well-meaning. Both men have taken strong stances against
medical tyranny. But let us not place our future in the hands of personalities. Both men operate within
the corporate framework. Neither has declared allegiance to the de jure Republic or stepped outside
Title 5 administrative jurisdiction. Executive action, while useful, can never restore the lawful
government of, for, and by the People. If we want lawful remedy for Commander Green, it must come
from outside the system that punished him.
IV. The Path Forward: Lawful Status, Trust Protection, and
Ecclesiastical Standing
Here’s what real remedy looks like: Commander Green must declare his living status and remove
himself from federal fiction. Affidavits of harm must be served directly to the corporate perpetrators. The
People must rally not just in protest, but through lawful action—trusts, notices, private claims, and
international remedy. The Republic must rise from the soil up—not the ballot down.
V. Final Word: Standing With Rob, Standing In Law
Ann, we honor your courage. But if we stop at politics, we surrender our authority. This is not about
vindication from the top down. This is about resurrection from the roots up. Rob Green’s stand must
become a banner for every living man and woman to reclaim what was taken: our bodies, our rights,
and our Republic. Let the record show—we do not wait for remedy. We lawfully become it.
This publication is offered in private ecclesiastical and educational capacity by a living man of God,
House of Hartle. No legal advice is given or implied. This is a lawful expression of truth and knowledge,
protected by natural rights and divine authority.
Thank you for writing this, Ann.