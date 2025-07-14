By Ann Vandersteel | Sponsored by American Made Action | July 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: After reading Brad Miller’s thoughtful Substack piece titled "In Defense of Rob Green" (link), I was compelled to respond—not just with reflection, but with a forward-looking strategy. This article is my comprehensive answer, offering legal, constitutional, and executive pathways to bring justice to Rob Green and expose the broader military-pharma complex that threatens the Republic.

The Case of Commander Rob Green

Rob Green is not a traitor. He is not a defector. He is not even a rebel.

He is a U.S. Navy Commander who stood by the Constitution when it was most under siege—not by a foreign army, but by the domestic machinery of a corrupted military-industrial state. For that, he’s been cast out, slandered, and retaliated against.

His crime? Refusing unlawful orders, raising concerns over the mRNA experimental injections forced onto our military, and honoring the oath he took to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States—not the policies of a rogue regime, not the funding pipelines of DARPA, and certainly not the illegal deployment of biotech warfare against his fellow service members.

Rob Green is sounding the alarm—and now, the question is:

Will the Trump administration answer the call?

Through the Lens of the Constitution

Under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land is not the Pentagon, not Pfizer, not a presidential emergency declaration—but the Constitution itself. The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) affirms that service members are obligated to disobey manifestly unlawful orders.

Rob Green didn’t break his oath. He fulfilled it. Yet the very system that commissioned him now seeks to crush him for exposing a war on bodily autonomy, carried out under the pretense of readiness and national emergency.

Key legal protections Rob Green is entitled to:

10 U.S.C. §892 : Service members are only required to obey lawful orders.

10 U.S.C. §1034 : Military Whistleblower Protection Act safeguards those who expose wrongdoing.

DoD Directive 7050.6: Guarantees right to report to Inspectors General without reprisal.

Green’s testimony isn’t just a personal defense. It’s evidence of systemic abuse in the military-biotech complex.

The Kennedy Factor: A Unified Front

Enter Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the face of the mRNA reckoning. His strategy is bold:

Investigate how mRNA was unlawfully deployed under Defense Production Act authorities.

Roll back federal liability shields for pharmaceutical giants.

Restore informed consent as an inviolable principle of public health.

Backing Rob Green directly complements RFK’s goals. Why?

Because Rob Green is the military witness to the very crimes RFK is prosecuting in the civilian realm. He was there when soldiers were coerced, silenced, and punished. His testimony—and his persecution—are proof of criminal conduct by the biosecurity state.

Together, Trump and Kennedy represent the political, legal, and moral muscle needed to confront the military-pharma-industrial complex that hijacked our Republic.

Executive Action: What Can Be Done Now

The Executive Branch has the power—and the responsibility—to act.

1. End the Emergency Framework

Rescind the Public Health Emergency and related EUA/PREP Act authorities.

Ends immunity shields and halts fast-tracking of experimental biologics.

2. Declassify DOD/DARPA Contracts

Mandate full disclosure of military mRNA contracts.

Reveal how gene-altering tech was deployed on service members and civilians alike.

3. Freeze BARDA/HHS mRNA Procurement

Halt all new contracts or renewals tied to experimental platforms.

Choke off the financial pipeline sustaining bio-medical tyranny.

4. Appoint a Special Prosecutor

Investigate mRNA coercion in the military and civil sectors.

Bring indictments under 18 U.S.C. §241/§242 for deprivation of rights.

5. Declare Informed Consent a National Security Priority

Issue executive guidance to all federal agencies.

Codify bodily autonomy and ethical medical standards across government.

Unified Messaging Strategy: Trump + RFK Jr.

This isn’t just politics. It’s a moral movement.

Pillars of the Joint Campaign:

Pillar Trump Emphasis RFK Jr. Emphasis Shared Message Constitutional Supremacy Uphold the military oath End illegal mandates "The Constitution, not emergency declarations, rules this Republic." Medical Freedom End mRNA mandates in military Repeal EUA + restore consent "Informed consent is not optional." Whistleblower Protection Defend Rob Green Protect civilian scientists/doctors "Truth-tellers are patriots, not criminals." Accountability Expose DOD/DARPA collusion Prosecute Pharma & officials "No one is above the law—not even in a lab coat."

THE GOAL: Restore the Republic. Defend the Defenders.

Rob Green’s case is not a footnote. It is the litmus test for whether we still have a Republic or a regime.

By backing him, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy can:

Prove the Constitution still reigns inside the Pentagon

Expose the criminal infrastructure behind mRNA coercion

Shut down the bio-pharma machine now threatening bodily sovereignty worldwide

This isn’t just about one man’s court-martial. This is our national moral tribunal.

The hour is late. But the Republic still breathes.

Let it breathe free.

