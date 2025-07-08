Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
5d

Worthless sovereign citizen non-sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Christopher Thomas Campbell's avatar
Christopher Thomas Campbell
5d

THE EGG TELLING THE HUMAN WHAT HIS LAW IS!

HATE GREED INCOMPETENCE STUPIDITY ARROGANTNESS

You have the uniform code & the code of ethnics that everybody violates..

Then I hear West Coast law group of California is paying these contractors to come out and do this stupid shit on a daily basis to me.

GPS should prove every bit of them stalking me for the last 3 years from Ventura boulevard at Cane's restaurant opening over there. The one that showed me his ideas the one that tried to get me for a concealed weapon when his cocksucker in the pickup truck was in a Land Rover talking about how he had virtual land on the property.

These charges consist of FEDERAL AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT, FEDERAL AGGRAVATED STALKING, FEDERAL AGGRAVATED INTIMIDATION,  FEDERAL AGGRAVATED BRUTALITY, FEDERAL AGGRAVATED CORRUPTION, and FEDERAL AGGRAVATED GREED & FEDERAL AGGRAVATED HATATRED, EVENTUALLY AGGRAVATED TAKING A BRIBE !  IN EVERY OFFICER THERE'S AN OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNT  FOR EVERYBODY IN THE WORLD.

My perception says this is all due to Aryan brotherhood on the D block at San Mateo County Jail where all the murders and everything happened at. right under Christina Corpus deputy Lovejoy.

It's like every cock sucking coward in the nation had to come out and cause as much shit as they could because they got to suck the man's dick when they get there.

That's the reason they have so many offshore bank accounts with everyone at that San Mateo County jail as well as the prison system as well and across the United States of America. Minimum 5 million to $500 billion and every offshore bank account cross the United States of America at every sheriff and police department fire department how everybody that was a celebrity is now dead and they paid every one of your corrupt trustees to go to work for you because how they were just to trainee.

Then you have this arrogant cop over here. On Sunday he comes over here and starts all this shit and has somebody called in from Santa Cruz to come down for an outreach program with a loaded fucking handgun under his goddamn arm both of them had loaded guns on him but yet they're standing on fucking public property telling me where the fucking go right but when the sheriff's department gets here they just let the motherfuckers run away right what an incompetent fucking agency. And this chief of police is HARBORING  A  FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE  ( WILLIAM MORRELL ) while working for the Department with him smoking His crack cocaine and drinking his whiskey. No clue about vehicular homicide as a drunk mother fucker driving his car with a loaded FIREARM as attempted murder right why your FEDUALLY AGGRAVATED BANK ARMED ROBBERY. Just to get to me on public land you have to go through a public Bank Shopping Center.

Where at in the law does it state that law enforcement has a right to invade in the public business areas doing business with the public we're at in the law does it state that you have a right to invade in the public?

Then you have them go into Google and tell them that I can't complain and can't have a comment on any part of Google or anywhere on the fucking internet anymore because my public rights have been violated by this piece of shit. But this is the kind of education you give your law enforcement in the community right.

In my intuitiveness leads me to believe that the Bakersfield Police Department send some Yahoo's down here and had your Yahoo in this fucking Community Chase my dick around the whole time because how I caught the Bakersfield Police Department chief of police buying crack cocaine from someone in the fucking City and put it on a video for the Bakersfield Police Department of you and they've never done anything but yet they could send these jackasses down here though.

There's  $75 million in a offshore bank account

There's 75 million different reasons for him to come out here and do this stupid shit everyday

5754 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362

https://app2.onlinemedicalcard.com/register?ref=N172421

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture