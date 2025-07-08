Sponsored by American Made Foundation

Overview: The Real Danger of the BBB

Marketed as a pro-growth, pro-family omnibus reform, “America’s Biggest Bill” (BBB) is anything but American. It’s a sweeping statutory weapon that redefines enforcement, eligibility, and jurisdiction to:

Bypass Article III courts

Strip U.S. citizens of due process

Empower AI and private contractors as enforcers

Politicize benefits while excluding non-compliant identities

Lock "U.S. persons" into administrative-only remedies

This isn’t just bad policy. It’s a legal cage for anyone still claiming the federal identity of “U.S. citizen.”

1. Who Does the BBB Apply To?

The BBB governs those:

Using Social Security Numbers (SSNs)

Filing 1040 tax returns

Receiving Medicare, federal student aid, or MAGA Account deposits

Working as federal employees or contractors

These are statutory entities defined in 26 U.S.C. §7701(a)(30) as “U.S. persons.”

By using federal benefits, you enter the commercial jurisdiction of Washington, D.C.—not the sovereign Union States.

2. Article III Courts Neutered

“No court shall have jurisdiction to enjoin or restrain any determination or action taken pursuant to this title...”

What this means:

No injunctions

No hardship waivers

No court-ordered protection

Article III, Section 2 guarantees judicial power in law and equity, but BBB makes Article III courts practically unreachable for statutory “U.S. persons.”

Applies to Individuals, Not Just Corporations

This isn’t limited to corporations or institutional actors. The jurisdiction stripping applies to all Medicare beneficiaries, including:

Elderly and disabled individuals

Spouses and heirs

Individual patients receiving Medicare-covered care

Providers and facilities tied to federal reimbursements

If you receive Medicare-covered services, you’re presumed to have entered a contractual relationship with the federal government. Under the BBB:

AI-driven audits may flag your treatments as improper or overpaid—even years later.

Clawbacks can be issued with no opportunity to challenge them in court.

You’re left with no equitable relief, even if it causes financial devastation.

This is government by algorithm—enforced without mercy, discretion, or judicial oversight.

3. AI and Private Enforcement

“The Secretary may contract with third-party vendors... including automated systems using predictive modeling or algorithmic assessment...”

BBB enables:

AI-driven audits

Algorithmic benefit denials

Enforcement by private entities with zero transparency

4. No Waivers, No Exceptions

A recurring clause throughout the BBB:

“No waiver, exemption, or administrative relief shall apply...”

Even those suffering from administrative errors are barred from relief. This is administrative absolutism.

5. MAGA Accounts Exclude Children of Non-SSN Parents

If both parents don’t have SSNs, their child—a U.S. citizen by birth—gets no MAGA Account funds.

This violates:

The 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause

The Citizenship Clause

The principle of parental sovereignty

Absolutely. Here's your new Substack section on MAGA Accounts followed by the infographic text for your designer or AI rendering: “MAGA Accounts” – A Trojan Horse for Federal Control Marketed as patriotic savings tools, “MAGA Accounts” (Making Americans Grow Accounts) are federally managed child trust accounts seeded with public funds. But the fine print reveals a deeper scheme: Children are only eligible if BOTH parents have valid Social Security Numbers (SSNs) and are IRS-compliant. What This Means: U.S. citizen children born on American soil are excluded if one or both parents: Lack a valid SSN (e.g., undocumented, sovereign, or state nationals) File taxes with an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) Do not file taxes at all due to lawful non-participation Share Constitutional Red Flags 🟥 14th Amendment – Equal Protection: Denying citizen children based on parental paperwork status is discriminatory . 🟥 Citizenship Clause: All children born in the U.S. are entitled to equal treatment —yet MAGA Accounts deny benefits unless the parents submit to federal jurisdiction . 🟥 First Amendment – Freedom of Association: Families rejecting SSNs on religious or lawful status grounds are punished economically . What’s the Trap? MAGA Accounts are a loyalty test for families: Accept the account → you bind yourself to the IRS and Title 26 jurisdiction. Reject it → your child is economically excluded. It’s not about helping kids. It’s about cataloguing families into federal jurisdiction . Who’s the Target? Families trying to live lawfully outside federal benefit systems Sovereign Americans and non-citizen nationals ( HINT: I am a non-citizen national } Lawful immigrants with alternate status Homeschoolers, faith-based families, off-grid parents Once You Accept: You’ve admitted to being a U.S. person under 26 U.S.C. §7701 Your child’s identity becomes a federal subject tied to income reporting, taxation, and enforcement You forfeit constitutional equity in exchange for a political handout The MAGA Account Trap A Review A government-funded child savings account— but only if the parents are fully documented, IRS-compliant, and SSN-verified . The Trap “Accept the benefit, and you accept the jurisdiction.” Fine print triggers: IRS status confirmation Mandatory data reporting Algorithmic monitoring Ineligible for due process relief Why It Matters ⚠️ Excludes lawful citizens based on parental paperwork

⚠️ Converts children into lifelong federal subjects

⚠️ Politicizes family welfare using compliance as currency



6. There Is No Definition of National Status — But…

BBB does not redefine Americans as “nationals” nor distinguish those domiciled outside D.C.

However, it also doesn’t apply to those who:

Don’t claim benefits

Don’t use SSNs

Rebut statutory presumption

7. BBB as a Jurisdictional Trap

The bill creates a legal filter:

Those who voluntarily identify as “U.S. citizens” or “persons” fall under Title 26/Title 8 enforcement

Those who rebut that presumption and assert state national status can access Article III courts and constitutional protections

8. How to Exit the System

NOTICE OF STATUS CORRECTION & REVOCATION OF PRESUMED U.S. CITIZENSHIP I, [First-Middle: Last], one of the People of [your state] (non-citizen national), do hereby give lawful notice: 1. I am not a “U.S. citizen” as defined in 8 U.S.C. §1401 or a “U.S. person” under 26 U.S.C. §7701(a)(30). 2. I am domiciled in [your state republic], not under federal jurisdiction. 3. I revoke all presumptions of statutory adhesion by notice. Executed without the United States. [Signature] [Date]

✅ Step 2: File State National Affidavit

AFFIDAVIT OF STATUS AS A STATE NATIONAL I, [First-Middle: Last], being of lawful age and sound mind, declare: 1. I am a natural-born man/woman of [state], not a federal citizen. 2. I reject all legal presumptions tying me to Title 26 or Title 8 jurisdiction. 3. I retain all unalienable rights secured by the Constitution for the United States (1787). Subscribed and sworn this ____ day of ________, 2025. [Signature]

9. Is the BBB an Incentive to Exit the U.S. Federal Corporation?

Yes. While it appears to centralize control and strip constitutional protections from “U.S. citizens,” it may also serve as a legal and moral separator — creating a clearer fork in the road:

➤ Continue as a federal “U.S. person” and accept AI governance, administrative-only remedies, and statutory compliance

➤ Reclaim your standing as a living man or woman — a state national — outside federal jurisdiction

What Supports This Theory?

1. The Bill Targets Only “U.S. citizens” and “U.S. persons”

The BBB’s language is scoped narrowly to statutory definitions (e.g., 26 U.S.C. §7701(a)(30), 8 U.S.C. §1401), not to the people at large.

That leaves:

State nationals

Non-citizen Americans

Lawful people not under adhesion contracts

…entirely outside the reach of the bill — unless they voluntarily opt in.

2. It Removes Article III Courts From Those Who Consent

It doesn't abolish the judiciary — it simply denies it to people who fail to rebut the federal presumption.

This is a key equity principle:

“He who fails to assert his rights waives them.”

3. It Incentivizes Status Correction

If you:

Don’t want your healthcare clawed back by an AI

Don’t want to be taxed via algorithm

Don’t want your children denied equal treatment due to SSN status

…you’re forced to confront the legal meaning of your identity.

Thus, the BBB may be a constructive public notice that your only real option for liberty is to exit the artificial U.S. corporation, reclaim your standing, and operate in the private.

Hypothesis: The Hidden Function of the BBB

It’s not just a trap — it’s a filter.

Those who cling to benefits and ID numbers remain in bondage

Those who see the writing on the wall reclaim the Law of the Land

In this sense, the BBB might be the most blatant signal yet that the U.S. government assumes you’ve consented to be governed — unless you correct the record.

Conclusion: It’s Time to Choose

The BBB is an unprecedented overreach — but also a legal accelerant.

It’s pushing people toward a decision:

🛑 Stay in the public: accept AI enforcement, no due process, politicized identity

✅ Exit to the private: assert your status, invoke Article III protection, live freely under the Constitution

Final Thought

The BBB doesn’t redefine you—it just waits for you to define yourself incorrectly.

If you declare yourself a U.S. citizen by contract, the Constitution can no longer protect you.

Reclaim your status. Reclaim your court. Reclaim your country.

Download the templates:

