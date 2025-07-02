Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Vandersteel's avatar
Ann Vandersteel
4d

I welcome that action sooner than later. Fact is millions of Americans are in a terrible financial spot. I do realize that this is WAR and that innocent (whether ignorant or not) do get caught in the crossfire. Jimmy “Peanut farmer” Carter sure did a number on our level of civics with the Dept of Indoctrination he installed back in 1979!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Yon's avatar
Michael Yon
4d

Excellent, Ann! Will share. As you know, Iran has been 8 seconds from getting nukes for decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ann Vandersteel
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture