⚠️ THE JUDGE JUST BLOCKED YOUR RIGHTS
President Trump’s Election Order Was Shut Down—But We the People Are Suing to Get Them Back
Supported by American Made Foundation
June 14, 2025
A federal judge—appointed by Barack Obama—just blocked President Trump’s Executive Order designed to secure your vote.
That’s right. Judge Denise J. Casper stepped in to STOP reforms that would’ve:
🚫 Required proof of U.S. citizenship to register
🚫 REJECTED mail-in ballots received AFTER Election Day
🚫 ENFORCED paper ballots where machines aren’t certified
🚫 CUT OFF funding to states that refuse to follow the law
Why? Because she claims the President has no authority to protect our elections.
So the federal government can spy on you, lock you down, censor your speech—but it can't make sure ONLY Americans vote?
HERE’S WHAT THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE
While activist judges protect broken systems, WE THE PEOPLE are going to court.
Led by United Sovereign Americans, citizens are suing to:
💥PURGE bloated voter rolls
💥BLOCK uncertified machines
💥DEMAND proof of citizenship
💥ENFORCE civil rights under 52 U.S. Code § 10101
This isn’t about Trump.
This is about YOU.
Your vote. Your sovereignty. Your future.
EITHER THE MACHINES ARE CERTIFIED—OR THEY GO
President Trump’s Executive Order was CLEAR:
❗ All voting machines MUST be certified before the next election
❗ If not, states must use PAPER BALLOTS—period
But Judge Casper blocked that too.
She just told every corrupt election official in America:
Go ahead. Keep using broken, unverified machines.
Let that sink in.
TWO STRATEGIES — TWO AMERICAS
The Biden Judiciary The People’s Fight
Blocks citizenship checks Demands voter rolls accuracy
Allows post-Election ballots Defends same-day deadlines
Keeps machines unverified Requires paper if uncertified
Silences President Trump Empowers constitutional citizens
They’re guarding the fraud.
We’re protecting the Republic.
THIS IS A CIVIL RIGHTS CRISIS
If illegal ballots cancel out your lawful vote, that’s not democracy—it’s tyranny.
If machines can’t be independently verified, your vote is not counted—it’s simulated.
If activist judges block enforcement of constitutional safeguards, that’s not justice—it’s sedition in a robe.
THE PEOPLE ARE DONE ASKING PERMISSION
This isn’t just a policy dispute—it’s a battle for your God-given rights.
The courts may try to block President Trump—but they CANNOT stop the American people.
United Sovereign Americans are in court now.
And they’re not asking. They’re demanding.
🔐Secure the rolls.
🧐Certify the machines.
💯Or go back to paper
.
This is the line.
Pick your side.
The Regime can block executive orders.
But they CANNOT block a righteous citizen uprising.
Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Subscribe. Share. Stand your ground.
Because if your vote isn’t secure—it’s not yours.
Unlike previous presidents' EO's, Trump specifically refers to the laws that give him the authority to issue the order. For example, 18 USC 611 is the law that states only US Citizens can vote. So the judge is basically ruling that existing laws be violated.
You need to change your longitude and latitude- when I was younger I had to leave Mlps and go north to my sisters to just get into a different frequency. I love Minnesota but I don’t think it’s the best place for me. Think about it. I felt the same in California. I left in 2006 to move to Texas. Get out of there so you can overcome the negativity