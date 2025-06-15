Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Davenport's avatar
Kyle Davenport
Jun 15

Unlike previous presidents' EO's, Trump specifically refers to the laws that give him the authority to issue the order. For example, 18 USC 611 is the law that states only US Citizens can vote. So the judge is basically ruling that existing laws be violated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melissa K's avatar
Melissa K
Jun 15

You need to change your longitude and latitude- when I was younger I had to leave Mlps and go north to my sisters to just get into a different frequency. I love Minnesota but I don’t think it’s the best place for me. Think about it. I felt the same in California. I left in 2006 to move to Texas. Get out of there so you can overcome the negativity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture