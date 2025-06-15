Supported by American Made Foundation

June 14, 2025

A federal judge—appointed by Barack Obama—just blocked President Trump’s Executive Order designed to secure your vote.

That’s right. Judge Denise J. Casper stepped in to STOP reforms that would’ve:

🚫 Required proof of U.S. citizenship to register

🚫 REJECTED mail-in ballots received AFTER Election Day

🚫 ENFORCED paper ballots where machines aren’t certified

🚫 CUT OFF funding to states that refuse to follow the law

Why? Because she claims the President has no authority to protect our elections.

So the federal government can spy on you, lock you down, censor your speech—but it can't make sure ONLY Americans vote?

HERE’S WHAT THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE

While activist judges protect broken systems, WE THE PEOPLE are going to court.

Led by United Sovereign Americans, citizens are suing to:

💥PURGE bloated voter rolls

💥BLOCK uncertified machines

💥DEMAND proof of citizenship

💥ENFORCE civil rights under 52 U.S. Code § 10101

This isn’t about Trump.

This is about YOU.

Your vote. Your sovereignty. Your future.

EITHER THE MACHINES ARE CERTIFIED—OR THEY GO

President Trump’s Executive Order was CLEAR:

❗ All voting machines MUST be certified before the next election

❗ If not, states must use PAPER BALLOTS—period

But Judge Casper blocked that too.

She just told every corrupt election official in America:

Go ahead. Keep using broken, unverified machines.

Let that sink in.

TWO STRATEGIES — TWO AMERICAS

The Biden Judiciary The People’s Fight

Blocks citizenship checks Demands voter rolls accuracy

Allows post-Election ballots Defends same-day deadlines

Keeps machines unverified Requires paper if uncertified

Silences President Trump Empowers constitutional citizens

They’re guarding the fraud.

We’re protecting the Republic.

THIS IS A CIVIL RIGHTS CRISIS

If illegal ballots cancel out your lawful vote, that’s not democracy—it’s tyranny.

If machines can’t be independently verified, your vote is not counted—it’s simulated.

If activist judges block enforcement of constitutional safeguards, that’s not justice—it’s sedition in a robe.

THE PEOPLE ARE DONE ASKING PERMISSION

This isn’t just a policy dispute—it’s a battle for your God-given rights.

The courts may try to block President Trump—but they CANNOT stop the American people.

United Sovereign Americans are in court now.

And they’re not asking. They’re demanding.

🔐Secure the rolls.

🧐Certify the machines.

💯Or go back to paper

.

This is the line.

Pick your side.

The Regime can block executive orders.

But they CANNOT block a righteous citizen uprising.

Because if your vote isn’t secure—it’s not yours.