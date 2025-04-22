By What Authority?

Sponsored by: American Made Action

On April 15, 2025, Isael “Izzy” Rivera stood in Fitchburg District Court, charged with the unthinkable: kidnapping his own children. After fleeing Massachusetts with his longtime partner Ruth Encarnacion and their five children, Rivera now sits in Worcester County Jail—$11,000 short of bail—accused of trying to protect his family from what he described as ongoing harassment by the Fitchburg Police and Massachusetts DCF.

Ruth Encarnacion, Rivera’s partner of 15 years and the mother of the children, was also arrested and held in a Massachusetts women’s prison before being bailed out on April 8. Though no abuse or neglect was ever alleged, and all five children were found to be in good health upon return, DCF still claimed custody—citing the parents' refusal of a childhood vaccine and a declined home visit as justification. The family was tracked down in Texas and arrested at gunpoint by a 15–20 officer task force, handcuffed in front of their children as if they were fugitives—not parents exercising their constitutional right to move freely and care for their family.

The Lawlessness of "Child Protection"

This case is sounding alarms across the country, with many calling it “Justina Pelletier 2.0.” But there’s a deeper legal crisis unfolding here—one that cuts to the heart of parental rights, due process, and the collapse of checks and balances in our administrative state.

Let’s be clear:

✔️ There is no federal law requiring you to vaccinate your child.

✔️ States may require vaccines for school entry, but exemptions exist in nearly every state.

✔️ No statute says a child can be removed from a loving home simply for being unvaccinated.

✔️ DCF acted anyway.

Before 2024, agencies like DCF could justify these actions using what's known as Chevron deference—a legal doctrine that told courts to defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous laws. But in Loper Bright v. Raimondo (2024), the Supreme Court overturned Chevron, declaring that courts must now interpret laws for themselves and not blindly defer to bureaucrats.

That changes everything.

If DCF cannot cite a clear, unambiguous statute authorizing removal for vaccine refusal, their actions are now subject to direct judicial scrutiny. Courts are required to ask:

Is there a law giving DCF this authority?

Is this a violation of the parents’ 14th Amendment rights to family integrity and due process?

The Fight Ahead

The Rivera case isn’t just a family tragedy—it’s a test case for constitutional limits on state power.

Public outcry is growing. Conservative talk host Jeff Kuhner will moderate a the American Made Action People’s Press Conference on April 24, 2025, at noon on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, joined by local and national advocates demanding answers:

“By what authority did you take these children?”

Millions have already seen this story thanks to journalist Lauren Lee’s viral thread on X (@sheislaurenlee), and supporters are gathering under hashtags like #JusticeForIzzy, #DCFExposed, and #ByWhatAuthority.

If you're reading this, the Rivera family needs you.

This isn't just about one family. It’s about all of us. It’s about reining in unlawful government action before your children are next.