FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE***

September 7, 2025

The Rivera Family, The Team Fighting for Family Justice, and the Producers

Will Be Present for the Screening of American Made's Explosive Documentary Exposing DCF Corruption

Legacy Place Showcase Cinemas, Dedham, MA, September 7, 2025, 6 PM

DEDHAM, MA – American Made Foundation announces the premiere of its explosive new documentary, TAKEN: State-Sanctioned Kidnapping, which will debut on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Showcase Cinemas in Dedham, Massachusetts. Legacy media is invited to Legacy Place to learn the truth firsthand about the #ReuniteTheRiveras case where family, the team fighting for family justice and the producers will be available for comment.

The documentary pulls back the curtain on how police, judges, courts, and rogue Child Protective Services (CPS) agencies, like the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF), tacitly conspire to strip innocent families of their children and their rights.

"This story is not an isolated tragedy," says producer Maureen Steele, who delivers revealing interviews in the film. "What happened to the Riveras is happening to families across America with devastating impact, and it's time the public knows the truth."

"Declining one shot for one of my five children caused a domino effect I could have never imagined," says Izzy Rivera, the central figure in the film. "I am still in disbelief that in America I have lost almost everything, just for asserting my rights to protect my own children."

Rivera, Steele, and her fellow filmmaker and American Made Foundation co-founder, Ann Vandersteel, are among those who will be available for comments about the story and the film at the VIP reception at 6 PM and the Q&A following the 7 PM screening at 8 PM.

"Families deserve protection from corruption—not persecution," said Ann Vandersteel, producer and investigative reporter who exposes a wicked web of corruption in the documentary. "This film is the wake-up call America needs."

Also featured in the film and available for questions are Mike King, President of the Massachusetts Family Institute, a staunch advocate for parental rights, and attorneys Greg Hession and William Gens, who, since the filming of TAKEN, have stepped up to represent Izzy Rivera in his legal fight to reunite his family.

Joining the Q&A panel is attorney Christopher Burns, American Made board member and director of the United Law Coalition, which is filing a landmark federal lawsuit against CPS and associated bad actors. Brian Brase, co-founder of the People's Convoy, will also be present to reunite with Steele and Vandersteel to renew their national grassroots fight for justice in support of the Rivera family.

More details on the Riveras plight here:

https://x.com/bostonbroadside/status/1964643844609228898

Event Details:

● Sunday, September 7, 2025, 6pm

● Legacy Place Showcase Cinemas, Dedham, MA

● 6PM (general admission seating)

● VIP Reception: 6:00–6:45 PM (producers & special guests)

● Film Screening: 7 PM, Running time 60 minutes

● Post-Screening: Audience Q&A with attorneys, Rivera family, and film producers

For Event Questions or Media Access

CONTACT:

Joan Quinn Eastman

617.818.7331