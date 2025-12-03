Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

FLORIDA JUDGE REFERS MEDICAL FREEDOM ACTIVIST FOR PERJURY

Former Zelenko Freedom Foundation Chair, Kevin Jenkins called out on perjury in court
Ann Vandersteel's avatar
Ann Vandersteel
Dec 03, 2025
∙ Paid

BREAKING

A Florida judge just did something she’s NEVER done in her career:

She referred Kevin Jenkins, FORMER co-chair to the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, to the State Attorney for criminal perjury—after catching him lying under oath about AFLDS finances while staring straight at the evidence:

Bank signature cards.

Six-figure wire transfers.

Cashier’s checks.

