Silver, BRICS, and the Quiet Erosion of Dollar Exclusivity

For much of the modern era, American power has rested on an assumption so deeply embedded it was rarely questioned: that the United States controlled the monetary system, the rules of trade, and the infrastructure through which global commerce flowed.

That assumption is no longer secure.

What is unfolding now is not a dramatic collapse of the dollar, nor a sudden monetary crisis announced on cable news. Instead, it is a methodical, patient realignment driven by infrastructure, commodities, and strategic foresight. The countries leading this shift are not acting impulsively. They are building systems designed to outlast political cycles and withstand financial pressure.

At the center of this transition sits an often misunderstood metal: silver.

BRICS Is Not Posturing — It Is Engineering an Alternative

In 2025, at the Moscow Financial Forum, the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, joined by newer participants including Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — announced the creation of a precious-metals exchange intended to facilitate international trade settlement outside the U.S. dollar.

The significance of this announcement lies not in symbolism, but in context. A substantial portion of trade among BRICS nations has already moved beyond dollar settlement. Estimates now place that figure at approximately 68 percent. At the same time, the dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves has declined to roughly 57–58 percent, the lowest level recorded since the turn of the millennium.

These changes have not occurred overnight, nor are they designed to trigger sudden instability. De-dollarization, as it is now commonly described, is a gradual process shaped by necessity rather than ideology. Nations that have experienced sanctions, asset freezes, or political pressure through the dollar-based system have begun constructing parallel rails for trade and settlement. Gold, commodities, and digital settlement platforms such as Enbridge and the proposed UNIT framework are not speculative experiments; they are operational components of an emerging alternative architecture.

Silver’s Strategic Importance Extends Far Beyond Currency

Gold has always been recognized as a monetary metal. Silver occupies a different and more complex position. It functions simultaneously as a store of value and as a critical industrial input, which places it at the intersection of finance, technology, and national security.

Modern economies depend on silver for solar energy deployment, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, medical technologies, and defense systems. Its physical properties — conductivity, reflectivity, antimicrobial performance — make it exceptionally difficult to replace at scale. As energy systems electrify and technological complexity increases, silver’s role becomes more central rather than less.

This dual monetary and industrial character transforms silver from a passive asset into a strategic resource. Control over its availability directly influences industrial capacity, energy timelines, and technological sovereignty.

A Market Defined by Structural Constraint, Not Cycles

The silver market has now experienced supply deficits for five consecutive years. This imbalance is not the result of speculative excess or temporary dislocation. It is the consequence of structural limitations that prevent supply from responding quickly to rising demand.

Approximately seventy percent of global silver production occurs as a byproduct of mining for other metals such as copper, zinc, and lead. As a result, higher silver prices do not necessarily incentivize additional silver output. Investment decisions are driven by the economics of the primary metal, not the secondary one.

At the same time, global mine production has declined by roughly seven percent since 2016, while ore grades continue to fall and extraction costs rise. Developing new primary silver projects requires extended lead times, often five to eight years from discovery to production, even under favorable conditions.

Demand, however, is accelerating. Industrial fabrication reached record levels in 2024, driven largely by solar energy expansion, electric vehicle adoption, and electronics manufacturing. New solar cell technologies, while more efficient, require significantly more silver per unit of capacity than earlier designs. Projections indicate that by 2030, total silver supply may satisfy only 62 to 70 percent of global demand, with solar energy alone potentially consuming up to forty percent of annual production.

When supply cannot expand to meet demand, price is not a speculation; it becomes the mechanism through which scarcity is managed.

China’s Real Advantage Lies in Refining, Not Just Resources

A critical element often overlooked in Western analysis is that control over raw materials is only one part of the equation. The more decisive advantage lies in downstream processing — the ability to convert mined material into refined, industry-ready metal.

China recognized this reality decades ago.

While much of the Western world dismantled smelters, refineries, and metallurgical processing facilities due to environmental regulation, cost pressures, and outsourcing, China invested heavily in precisely these capabilities. Today, China controls approximately ninety percent of global rare-earth separation and refining capacity and dominates large segments of global smelting and metallurgical processing for critical materials.

Even when minerals are mined outside China, they are frequently shipped there for refinement, because the technical expertise, infrastructure, and chemical processing capacity no longer exist elsewhere at scale. In recent years, China has further tightened its control by restricting the export of refining technologies and processing equipment, ensuring that foreign attempts to replicate these capabilities face significant barriers.

This downstream dominance allows China to influence availability, pricing, and supply continuity without relying on overt confrontation. In the case of silver, Chinese exchange inventories have fallen to multi-year lows, while domestic prices trade at a premium to Western benchmarks, signaling genuine physical tightness rather than paper market distortion.

A Historical Lesson, Quietly Applied

In 1934, U.S. monetary policy weaponized silver through the Silver Purchase Act, dramatically inflating prices and destabilizing China’s silver-based monetary system. The resulting economic dislocation contributed to decades of political and social upheaval. The flow of silver during that period moved decisively from East to West.

China’s leadership studied that episode carefully.

Today, the direction of precious-metal flows has reversed. Gold and silver increasingly move from Western markets into Eastern reserves. Pricing mechanisms are being established outside traditional Western exchanges. Settlement systems are being designed to function independently of dollar-denominated infrastructure.

Whether this represents deliberate retaliation or strategic adaptation is ultimately less important than the observable outcome. The balance of leverage is shifting.

Western Vulnerabilities Are Now Exposed

The United States currently maintains no strategic silver reserve, having abandoned stockpiling decades ago. American gold reserves have not undergone a comprehensive, transparent audit since the early 1950s. Meanwhile, price discovery in Western markets remains heavily dependent on paper instruments that are increasingly disconnected from physical supply constraints.

The designation of silver as a critical mineral in 2025 represents an acknowledgment of its importance, but recognition alone does not resolve exposure. Strategic preparation requires infrastructure, processing capacity, and long-term policy coherence — areas in which the United States has fallen behind.

Markets Are Adjusting, Cautiously but Clearly

Financial institutions have begun to reflect these realities in their projections. Price targets once considered extreme are now being revised upward, with some forecasts placing silver well into triple-digit territory if supply deficits persist. Volatility remains inherent to silver markets, but volatility does not negate structural direction.

The forces driving silver higher are not speculative narratives; they are embedded in industrial demand, supply limitations, and geopolitical realignment.

This Is Not a Moment — It Is a Transition

What is unfolding should not be understood as a trade or a temporary imbalance. It represents a long-term transition in how value is stored, settled, and controlled.

BRICS nations are not attempting to destroy the dollar. They are building systems that no longer require it. In doing so, they are anchoring trade to tangible resources and physical infrastructure rather than promises and abstractions.

Silver’s role in this process is neither accidental nor exaggerated. It is central because it is necessary.

History does not repeat itself precisely, but it often echoes. In this case, the echo is unmistakable — and the roles have quietly reversed.

