John Durham Exposed

THE DURHAM DECEPTION:

HOW OBAMA, TRUMP & BIDEN OFFICIALS PROTECTED THE CIA’S RUSSIA HOAX



Everyone was told to “trust the plan.”

Durham was going to expose it all.

The CIA.

The FBI.

The Steele Dossier.

The Obama era plot to frame Donald Trump.

The RealClearInvestigations report exposes a devastating fact:



Trump appointed Intel officials hid evidence proving the CIA fabricated the “Russia wanted Trump to win” narrative.



They protected the hoax started by the Clinton campaign.



And by doing so, they protected Biden in 2020.



But the newly released documents from 2025 prove something very different:



The highly anticipated and promoted Durham Report helped bury the truth.

Direct quote from the article:



“By obscuring Joe Biden’s own role in perpetrating the hoax, they may have helped Obama’s vice president win the close race for the presidency in 2020.”



Let that sink in.

Trump’s own appointees shielded Biden.

This was sabotage from the inside.

While Trump was being smeared as a Russian asset, senior officials in his Cabinet sat on exculpatory evidence that cleared him.



Instead of exposing the truth, they let him “twist in the wind,” as one former national security adviser put it.



These people are not idiots.

They intentionally conspired to omit and obfuscate the evidence that Trump was set up by Hillary Clinton.

And where was Gina Haspel, CIA Director under Trump?

Running interference.



She blocked release of the classified report that debunked the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).

She claimed “sources & methods” would be harmed.



But when it was finally declassified in 2025?

Not a single national security risk.

Which means the only thing being protected was the lie.

When investigators handed their findings to John Durham, over 1,000 pages, they expected action.

What did Durham do?



He ghosted.



Quote:

“After we gave Durham the report... he went ghost. We didn’t hear from him and he didn’t appear to do anything.”



This was the man certain members of the Q community insisted was the savior. Damn was that a good hopium psyop.



Hint: Hope is not a plan, there is noone coming to save us.



We the People are the Plan!

In his final 316 page report, Durham mentions the ICA, the very cornerstone of the hoax, ONE time.



In a footnote.

Page 7.



No analysis.

No critique.

No exposure of Brennan, Clapper, or their fabricated intelligence.



And in his newly declassified appendix?

Still no ICA.



He simply omitted the entire heart of the operation.

Former Trump officials quoted in the article are ruthless:

“Durham didn’t conduct anything approaching a thorough investigation.”



“He merely went through the motions.”



“History should remember his efforts as a dismal failure.”



This wasn’t them screwing up, It was them keeping the lid on.

And now, AFTER Durham retired, the DOJ in 2025 is doing what he was supposed to:

Using the declassified ICA to issue grand jury subpoenas for Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Lisa Page, and others.



The very evidence Durham had years ago is now being used to build a criminal conspiracy case.



This is what Durham was supposed to deliver.

And to the “QAnon” influencers who spent YEARS telling Americans that Durham was “the storm”:

You were wrong.



Durham was not the hammer.

He LITERALLY was dragging out an “investigation” to cover over the truth.



The real storm is only now starting to break…

because the evidence they hid for nearly a decade is finally coming out.

America deserves the truth. Not psyops. Not “trust the plan.” Not footnotes and cover-ups.



It’s time to expose the full Intel operation, from 2016 to 2025, that weaponized the CIA, buried evidence, and manipulated three administrations.



This isn’t about left vs. right. This is about the security state vs. the American people.



Three Cheers to @paulsperry_ who has been the one truly RELIABLE source on all things Deep State.



Truth dies in the dark. Evidence lives the light. Paul is a Million Candle Flashlight of Truth to Power. Thank you Paul.





