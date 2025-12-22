Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

SEC BUSTED! THE STOCKER TICKER THAT WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO TRADE

The Story of MMTLP and the Cover Up by SEC/FINRA/Broker-Dealers than is worse than the crime
Ann Vandersteel's avatar
Ann Vandersteel
Dec 22, 2025

For this story and more follow Ann Vandersteel

BOMBSHELL EMAIL EXPOSED


A FOIA just revealed behind closed doors coordination between FINRA, the SEC, and the broker/dealer lobby (FIF) over $MMTLP AFTER 65,000 investors were trapped by a U3 halt.

Not investor protection.
Damage control.

They knew there weren’t enough real shares.
They froze trading anyway.

Wall Street was protected.
Families were destroyed.

The email is real.
The timeline is documented.

The questions are now:
How do we get answers? Who will be held accountable?

