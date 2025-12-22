SEC BUSTED! THE STOCKER TICKER THAT WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO TRADE

For this story and more follow Ann Vandersteel
BOMBSHELL EMAIL EXPOSED
A FOIA just revealed behind closed doors coordination between FINRA, the SEC, and the broker/dealer lobby (FIF) over $MMTLP AFTER 65,000 investors were trapped by a U3 halt.
Not investor protection.
Damage control.
They knew there weren’t enough real shares.
They froze trading anyway.
Wall Street was protected.
Families were destroyed.
The email is real.
The timeline is documented.
The questions are now:
How do we get answers? Who will be held accountable?
Restore the Republic | is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support the work of investigative journalist, Ann Vandersteel, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.