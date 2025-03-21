🏛️ Tyrants in Robes Are on Borrowed Time — And the People Know It

Sponsored by: American Made Foundation

Something’s broken in America—and it’s not just the economy, the border, or the culture.

It’s the very thing that’s supposed to protect us when all else fails: the justice system.

What we’re witnessing now is not law—it’s lawfare.

And the American people have had enough.

They Use the Law Like a Weapon

Let’s talk about Steve Bannon. Four months in prison for “contempt of Congress”—a charge that means nothing when you understand he had immunity. The Constitution backs him. But that didn’t matter to a politically weaponized judge who wanted to send a message:

“Sit down. Shut up. Don’t stand with Trump—or you’re next.”

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton destroyed subpoenaed evidence with bleach and hammers.

No jail. No charges. No accountability.

This isn’t justice.

This is revenge disguised as law.

The List Grows

Alex Jones has been financially decapitated for saying things they didn’t like.

Whether you agree with him or not is irrelevant. The First Amendment isn’t conditional.

It protects ALL speech—or it protects NONE.

Parents at school board meetings?

Labeled domestic terrorists.

Protesters with American flags?

Thrown in solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, violent rioters are bailed out by Soros-backed groups.

This Is Not Justice. This Is Tyranny.

Here’s what they’ve forgotten:

⚖️ The Constitution is not a recommendation. It’s the supreme law of the land.

🧑‍⚖️ And judges who shred it from the bench are not heroes—they’re traitors in robes.

Let me remind you of the true order of authority in this country:

God We the People Government Corporations Everything else beneath us

THEY flipped it.

But we’re flipping it back.

We Are the Grand Jury Now

In Virginia Beach, citizens just launched the People’s Grand Jury Oversight Committee—a model for holding rogue officials accountable at the county level.

Because justice doesn’t start in Washington—it starts where you live.

📣 We will no longer be ruled by unelected tyrants in robes.

📣 We will educate, organize, and take back our courts, our counties, and our Constitution.

To the Tyrants on the Bench:

Your curtain call is over.

Your robes don’t shield you anymore.

The American people see you—and we’re coming for the truth.

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”

— Thomas Jefferson

