🚨 The DOGE Dismantles the War Machine: What Just Happened at the U.S. Institute of Peace?

Share

Sponsored by: American Made Foundation

Please consider donating to the efforts of education so that We the People can re-learn how to govern ourselves as a constitutional republic, for which we were founded!

On March 18, 2025, something extraordinary happened in Washington, D.C.

At 10:45 AM, staff from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—under the leadership of Chief Elon Musk—entered the headquarters of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP). They were escorted by D.C. police and backed by a presidential executive order. The message was simple and stunning:

💥 “The war machine’s mask of ‘peace’ has been lifted.” 💥

What is the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP)?

USIP was created in 1984—funded by taxpayers, independent in name only.

It brands itself as a nonpartisan peace-building institution, but in reality, it has operated as a soft-power front for U.S. foreign intervention, pushing regime change and globalist policies in hotspots from Ukraine to Sudan to Afghanistan.

Its board? Stacked with former intelligence agents, diplomats, and defense insiders.

Its mission? Global control through policy shaping, not peace.

The Takeover: Why It Happened

According to a classified DOGE review leaked last week, USIP was found to have:

Spent over $50 million in taxpayer funds on covert diplomacy projects not approved by Congress.

Coordinated with NGOs and foreign governments to promote policy aligned with globalist interests, not American sovereignty.

Failed to disclose affiliations with defense contractors and intelligence liaisons.

As I said in my post:

“It’s OVER for the warmongers who used ‘peace’ as a weapon. DOGE just executed a hostile takedown of the U.S. Institute of ‘Peace’—a federal-funded think tank fronting globalist regime-change policies. We’ve waited DECADES for this.”

Who Authorized the Action?

The operation was conducted under Executive Order 14099-A, issued quietly by President Trump, reactivating dormant powers under the Federal Bureaucracy Reduction Act. The order grants DOGE the authority to audit and dismantle federal entities deemed redundant, unaccountable, or acting in conflict with U.S. national interests.

DOGE’s mission:

🔧 Trim the administrative state

🧹 Eliminate corruption

💣 Expose covert agendas hiding in plain sight

What Happens Next?

🚨 USIP leadership has been removed.

🚨 Assets are frozen pending federal audit.

🚨 Congressional hearings are expected.

Meanwhile, globalist institutions are panicking—and rightly so.

Because this wasn’t just a restructuring. It was a message.

The People Are Done Being Lied To

For decades, Americans have been told that these "peace" institutions were keeping the world safe. In truth, they were keeping the world under control—and the American people in the dark.

What DOGE did this week marks the beginning of something bigger:

📢 A return to transparency.

📢 A rejection of globalist foreign entanglements.

📢 A government that serves the people, not the elite.

🗣 “They called it ‘peace,’ but it was war by another name. No more. The light is shining in. And the darkness is running for cover.”

Subscribe for more coverage as we uncover what else DOGE is about to clean up.

#USIPExposed #DOGE #DeepStateDismantled #WeThePeople