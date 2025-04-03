Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
7

🚨 Must-See: Benjamin Netanyahu’s 40-Year Obsession with Regime Change 🚨

Wag the dog....
Ann Vandersteel
Apr 03, 2025
8
7
Share
Transcript

From 1982 to 2015, Bibi pushed U.S. Congress to topple governments across the Middle East—Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Lebanon—you name it.

Who’s really been dragging America into endless wars?

🎥 Watch the receipts.
🧠 Connect the dots.
💰 Follow the agenda.

This isn't foreign policy. It’s empire-building.
And YOU paid for it.

#Netanyahu #RegimeChange #NeverAgain #ForeignPolicyFraud #AmericaFirst

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel
Steel Truth with Ann Vandersteel
A running dialogue delivering incites on how to correct your status, disentangle from the corporate construct and restore your God given freedom while protecting your assets from the public private cabal.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ann Vandersteel
Recent Episodes
🗞️ The Federalist Trap: Why Every Amendment After the 10th Is Unconstitutional
  Ann Vandersteel
Jurisdiction Lies: The Great Income Tax Deception
  Ann Vandersteel
The 14th Amendment Stole Our Sovereignty
  Ann Vandersteel
🚨 The DOGE Dismantles the War Machine: What Just Happened at the U.S. Institute of Peace?
  Ann Vandersteel
Dig Up Fernando Cota: The Military Burial Cover-Up They Hope You Missed
  Ann Vandersteel
Title: Deport or Keep? America Must Decide Before It's Too Late
  Ann Vandersteel
🏛️ Tyrants in Robes Are on Borrowed Time — And the People Know It
  Ann Vandersteel