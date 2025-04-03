🚨 Must-See: Benjamin Netanyahu’s 40-Year Obsession with Regime Change 🚨

From 1982 to 2015, Bibi pushed U.S. Congress to topple governments across the Middle East—Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Lebanon—you name it.
Who’s really been dragging America into endless wars?
🎥 Watch the receipts.
🧠 Connect the dots.
💰 Follow the agenda.
This isn't foreign policy. It’s empire-building.
And YOU paid for it.
