🚨 Must-See: Benjamin Netanyahu’s 40-Year Obsession with Regime Change 🚨

From 1982 to 2015, Bibi pushed U.S. Congress to topple governments across the Middle East—Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Lebanon—you name it.

Who’s really been dragging America into endless wars?

🎥 Watch the receipts.

🧠 Connect the dots.

💰 Follow the agenda.

This isn't foreign policy. It’s empire-building.

And YOU paid for it.

#Netanyahu #RegimeChange #NeverAgain #ForeignPolicyFraud #AmericaFirst