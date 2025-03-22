Title: Deport or Keep? America Must Decide Before It's Too Late

Sponsored by: American Made Foundation

Please consider donating to the efforts of education so that We the People can re-learn how to govern ourselves as a constitutional republic, for which we were founded!

Let me ask you a simple question: If someone enters your home, eats your food, insults you to your face, waves the flag of your enemies, and uses your resources to promote your destruction—would you let them stay?

Because that is EXACTLY what’s happening in America right now.

Meet Mahmoud Khalil.

A Palestinian national. A student at Columbia University. A beneficiary of American generosity. We gave him free housing, free food, and a shot at an Ivy League degree. And what did he do in return? He led pro-Hamas protests on U.S. soil just days after innocent civilians were butchered by terrorists in Israel. He helped hold a university janitor hostage during a campus takeover. He incited hatred and called for "Intifada revolution" from the safety of the First Amendment he doesn’t even respect.

Now he’s in ICE custody and whining about being a "political prisoner."

You decide, America: DEPORT or KEEP?

This is not an isolated case. Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national with alleged ties to a Hamas adviser, has also been arrested. Another radical brought in under the Biden State Department's lax visa policies. He’s already on his way out—deported.

Thanks for reading Restore the Republic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

But why were they here in the first place?

Let’s be blunt: The U.S. immigration system, particularly under the current administration, has been used as a Trojan Horse. And the State Department is the gatekeeper. They rubber-stamp visas for radicals and anti-American ideologues, all while patriotic citizens are slandered, surveilled, and silenced.

Khalil wasn't kidnapped. He was detained under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the government to remove foreign nationals whose presence is detrimental to the foreign policy interests of the United States. That’s not just legal—it’s necessary.

He is not a citizen. He does not have a right to be here. And his actions prove he should not be.

Still, he remains in the country because a federal judge has temporarily halted his deportation. Meanwhile, he’s using phone calls from detention to spread more propaganda through Marxist front groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation. These groups openly support Hamas, wave terrorist flags outside the White House, and use our civil liberties as weapons against us.

DONATE TO THE AMERICAN MADE FOUNDATION

Let me say it clearly:

Nobody has a RIGHT to a student visa. Nobody has a RIGHT to a green card. But YOU have a right to a secure nation.

We are staring down a crisis that is bigger than Mahmoud Khalil or Badar Khan Suri. This is about whether or not America has the courage to defend itself against ideological subversion.

We all saw what happened to the UK. Entire neighborhoods turned into no-go zones. Islamic extremists marching openly in London. Police arresting citizens who dare to speak out. Britain lost its backbone. Do we want that here?

The Biden administration says nothing. Antony Blinken’s State Department continues approving visas for people who openly hate our country. And the media spins it all as a human rights issue.

No. This isn’t about rights. This is about survival.

It’s time to clean house. It’s time to shut the door. It’s time to stop apologizing for protecting our country.

DEPORT or KEEP?

The answer should be obvious.

America must choose. Before it's too late.

#DeportOrKeep #NationalSecurity #AmericaFirst