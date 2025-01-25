by Maureen Steele

And your lead-in for the post:

Maureen Steele kicks off the new year with a brilliant essay on the power of grit and resilience. Inspired by reuniting with old friends, she crafts a story that touches the soul, using vivid language and masterful brevity to connect us all to the shared human experience.

Once again, she proves her ability to paint with words, offering a moving reflection on resilience that speaks to every heart. I’m proud to present this to you.

Thanks for reading Restore the Republic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Maureen’s work is also featured in Boston Broadside, and Pete Santilli frequently showcases her pieces. You’ll also find her essays on American Made Substack and soon on the American Made Foundation website. She’ll be compiling her essays from the year into a book—stay tuned for that, as it promises to be a masterclass in the art of the written word.

Maureen Steele’s passion for the written word is matched by her love of the country she roams. Her descriptive style has promoted and chronicled national movements, including The People’s Convoy where she also journeyed long miles in the cab of a big rig. Contact Maureen Steele of AMERICAN MADE on X @MaureenSteele_

or msteelepa@gmail.com

Third in a series of personal essays on hardworking Americans who proudly live and breathe freedom in their lives and their work.

Support American Made’s Hurricane Helene Relief fund: https://americanmadefoundation.org/hurricane/

Contact Maureen Steele: maureensteelepa@gmail.com

You can share this video essay on the American Made Foundation Rumble channel:

American Made Foundation Essay #4 "The Power of Grit and Resilience"