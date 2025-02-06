“The Art of Living: Reclaiming Beauty, Craftsmanship, and Pride”

by Maureen Steele

In the quiet moments of life—when the sun dips below the horizon, painting the sky with hues that defy language, or when a child’s laughter echoes with the purity of untainted joy—we glimpse something sacred. Beauty. It is not just a visual or superficial concept, but a profound language spoken by creation itself. Beauty, in all its forms, transcends time, culture, and faith, reminding us that it is woven into the very fabric of existence

.

But beauty is more than aesthetics—it is a way of life, an intention, a commitment to excellence in all that we do. Somewhere along the way, we lost that sense of purpose. We abandoned the pursuit of mastery, the artistry of living, and the pride that comes from doing something well—not for applause, but because it reflects who we are and what we stand for.

Take a moment to consider this: our world was created by a Master Artist. In the Book of Genesis, God surveys His handiwork and declares, “It is good.” This is not a casual observation but a celebration of divine craftsmanship. Mountains, oceans, stars, and even humanity itself are reflections of God’s commitment to beauty and excellence. Creation itself is an ongoing act of artistry, a testament to the Creator’s love for all that is beautiful

.

This commitment to excellence is not exclusive to Judeo-Christian teachings. In the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, beauty is found in imperfection and impermanence, teaching us to honor the process rather than just the outcome. Native American spirituality respects the interconnectedness of all things, reminding us that every action—no matter how small—matters. The Navajo chant, “In beauty, it is finished,” tells us that life becomes a masterpiece when lived with care and respect. Similarly, in Islam, the Prophet Muhammad said, “God is beautiful and loves beauty,” underscoring that beauty is found not just in appearance but in intention, effort, and service to others.

In every great culture, there is an emphasis on craftsmanship—on doing things not just to get them done but to do them well. Ancient cathedrals, towering and majestic, were built to glorify God and still stand today, inspiring awe centuries later. Homes built by skilled hands hundreds of years ago remain, testaments to the pride and care of their makers. Contrast this with modern buildings that take longer to construct but crumble far sooner. We’ve traded mastery for mediocrity, precision for shortcuts, and artistry for convenience.

Even the smallest acts, like pouring tea or shooting an arrow, were once deliberate and sacred. I recently watched The Last Samurai, every gesture is purposeful, a reflection of care, discipline, and respect. The same can be said for the great blacksmiths, carpenters, painters, and writers of old. Their work wasn’t just functional; it was meaningful. It was an offering to the world, a reflection of their soul.

But today, artistry and pride are rare. We see it in the cheaply built homes, in doctors who medicate rather than heal, in teachers who have lost their passion, and in individuals who have settled for mediocrity. We see it in the way people dress—pajamas in grocery stores, unkempt appearances, and workout clothes worn as a shield against effort and intention. This is not freedom; this is resignation. We’ve given up.

And yet, pride is not the enemy. There is a kind of pride that lifts us higher, a divine pride that says, “I am made in God’s image, and my life is my offering.” This pride does not boast or diminish others; it inspires excellence, humility, and care. It says: “I will honor my Creator by giving my best in all I do.

”

To honor beauty and excellence is also to honor service. Whatever your craft—whether you’re a writer, a carpenter, a doctor, or a blacksmith—your work is a contribution to the world. It is your way of giving back, of serving your country and your community. Excellence is not about perfection for perfection’s sake; it is about leaving behind a legacy of care, craftsmanship, and pride. It is about saying, “This is my gift to the world, and it reflects my best self.”

As Americans, we need to rediscover this. We were once a nation of builders, innovators, and dreamers—people who pursued greatness not just for ourselves but for our families, communities, and the generations to come. We were craftsmen, artisans, and creators, leaving behind legacies that stood the test of time. Now, we settle for the cheapest, fastest, and easiest. But beauty, pride, and mastery have no shortcuts.

Even in our personal lives, we must seek beauty and excellence. Whether it is through how we dress, how we speak, or how we treat others, we reflect who we are through our actions. Cleanliness, order, and care are not trivial—they are sacred. The way we present ourselves to the world is a reflection of the pride we take in ourselves and our Creator

.

I, too, am on this journey. I am seeking joy and purpose, rediscovering my passions, and striving to perfect my craft. For me, it is writing—the written word, the art of communication, and the beauty of human connection. It is the joy of putting feelings into words, of telling stories that matter. But whatever your craft, whatever your passion, the call is the same: to pursue it with excellence.

Because beauty fuels us. It reminds us that all will be well. It inspires hope for a brighter tomorrows. A sunrise, a newborn baby, a well-crafted piece of furniture, or a kind gesture—these are the things that sustain us. Beauty, excellence, and service are intertwined. They remind us of who we are and who we are meant to be.

The Creator’s masterpiece is all around us, and within us. To ignore it is to miss the point of existence. To embrace it is to live as we were meant to—fully, intentionally, and beautifully. Let us reclaim beauty and excellence, not just for ourselves but for the world. Let us live with the pride of a craftsman, the heart of a servant, and the soul of an artist. In beauty, it is finished

.

Maureen’s work is also featured in Boston Broadside, and Pete Santilli frequently showcases her pieces. You’ll also find her essays on American Made Substack and soon on the American Made Foundation website. She’ll be compiling her essays from the year into a book—stay tuned for that, as it promises to be a masterclass in the art of the written word.

Maureen Steele’s passion for the written word is matched by her love of the country she roams. Her descriptive style has promoted and chronicled national movements, including The People’s Convoy where she also journeyed long miles in the cab of a big rig. Contact Maureen Steele of AMERICAN MADE on X @MaureenSteele_

or msteelepa@gmail.com

Sixth in a series of personal essays on hardworking Americans who proudly live and breathe freedom in their lives and their work.

Support American Made’s Initiatives: https://AmericanMadeFoundation.org/donate

Contact Maureen Steele: maureensteelepa@gmail.com