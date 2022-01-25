JANUARY 25, 2022 LAS VEGAS ROUTE 91 WITH MINDY ROBINSON. UNCOVERING THE VEGAS SHOOTIING CORRUPTION

JANUARY 25, 2022

STEEL TRUTH MEDIA WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST



STREAMING & UPLOADED:

https://www.steeltruth.com

https://rumble.com/SteelTruth

https://www.brighteon.tv

https://steeltruth.com/

https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel

http://gfwn.tv

https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show



SPECIAL GUESTS:

1.LEIGH TAYLOR DUNDAS https://www.instagram.com/leighdundas4freedom/?hl=en

2.Matt Kline Director Franchise Development Oxifresh https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/

3.Mindy Robinson https://youtu.be/GidVHyh2-Ek

4.Jason “Storm” Nelson https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/



SHOW DESCRIPTION:

The supply chain crisis is exploding as our neighbors to the north are battling the draconian COVID requirements. Leigh Taylor Dundas, human rights lawyer and activist, explain how both the US and Canada are taking our countries back on January 29, 2022.



Mindy Robinson, an activist, social media influencer and all around patriot badass has assembled a moab indicting Nevada’s Governor Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo over the route 91 shooting that killed 60 and wounded 411. Classified as the deadliest in US history, so many clues and pieces of evidence tell a completely different story about the nature of what happened and who was behind this criminal event. Mindy has uncovered and exposed it all!



JOBS NOT JABS!

https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/



ADVERTISE WITH STEEL TRUTH:

advertise@steeltruth.com



SEND TIPS:

contact@steeltruthmedia.com



SPONSORS:

STEEL HEALTH

https://synergyhealthdpc.com/ Promo TRUTH

https://zstacklife.com/truth

https://www.wisconsinelderberry.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH

https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH

https://steeltruthcbd.com/



SUPERFOODS

https://www.steeltruthsuperfoods.com





STEEL MONEY

GOLD & SILVER INVESTING

https://bh-pm.com/

IDENTITY THEFT PROTECTION

https://www.patrioticid.com/steeltruth

https://www.greatcreditcardprocessing/savemoney

https://lifetimejewelry.com/

https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ Promo TRUTH

https://qualityglassengraving.com/ Promo STEEELTRUTH10

http://salleesteelstructures.com/ Promo STEEL TRUTH



INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT AND SPONSORSHIPS:

https://www.subscribestar.com/steeltruth

https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth



STREAMING:

https://www.brighteon.tv

https://steeltruth.com/

https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel

http://gfwn.tv

https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show



FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:

https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel

https://t.me/SteelTruthNews



https://locals.com/feed @annvandersteel Steel Truth

https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth

https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel

https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth



FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth)