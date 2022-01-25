JANUARY 25, 2022 LAS VEGAS ROUTE 91 WITH MINDY ROBINSON. UNCOVERING THE VEGAS SHOOTIING CORRUPTION

JANUARY 25, 2022
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SPECIAL GUESTS:
1.LEIGH TAYLOR DUNDAS https://www.instagram.com/leighdundas4freedom/?hl=en
2.Matt Kline Director Franchise Development Oxifresh https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/
3.Mindy Robinson https://youtu.be/GidVHyh2-Ek
4.Jason “Storm” Nelson https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The supply chain crisis is exploding as our neighbors to the north are battling the draconian COVID requirements. Leigh Taylor Dundas, human rights lawyer and activist, explain how both the US and Canada are taking our countries back on January 29, 2022.
Mindy Robinson, an activist, social media influencer and all around patriot badass has assembled a moab indicting Nevada’s Governor Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo over the route 91 shooting that killed 60 and wounded 411. Classified as the deadliest in US history, so many clues and pieces of evidence tell a completely different story about the nature of what happened and who was behind this criminal event. Mindy has uncovered and exposed it all!
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