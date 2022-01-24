JANUARY 24, 2022 KARI LAKE ON STEEL TRUTH! ARIZONA’S NEXT GOVERNOR…

JANUARY 24, 2022 KARI LAKE! ARIZONA’S NEXT GOVERNOR…
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2.DR. ROBERT MALONE https://www.rwmalonemd.com/
3.KARI LAKE https://www.karilake.com/
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
Kari Lake has received President Trump’s coveted endorsement. Leaving her 25 year in the mainstream media behind, exposing their allegiance to the big pharma and big government cabal, Kari has set her sights on cleaning up the weak sauce the current governor, doug Ducey, has left behind. Putting the freedoms of Arizonans on the top of her list, Kari is unafraid to stand up to anyone who does not put Arizona First!
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