J6 PRISONERS OF WAR - I SALUTE YOU!

In the end, the January 6 political hostage were prisoners of war. A war for the soul of America. They stood the test of time for duty, honor and country. At the time of this post, we still have fellow Americans behind bars, kept from their families, but not forgotten. They are war heroes. They are the shoulders from which we will stand upon going forward as a Republic ready to stand again.

God bless our J6 Political Prisoners or War. You are getting back your lives, and fortune will be in your destiny and you never lost your sacred honor. Your honor is intact and forever will be revered.

America is back!