J6 PRISONERS OF WAR - I SALUTE YOU!

The sacrificed their lives, fortunes and sacred honor....
Ann Vandersteel
Jan 24, 2025
In the end, the January 6 political hostage were prisoners of war. A war for the soul of America. They stood the test of time for duty, honor and country. At the time of this post, we still have fellow Americans behind bars, kept from their families, but not forgotten. They are war heroes. They are the shoulders from which we will stand upon going forward as a Republic ready to stand again.

God bless our J6 Political Prisoners or War. You are getting back your lives, and fortune will be in your destiny and you never lost your sacred honor. Your honor is intact and forever will be revered.

America is back!

Restore the Republic
Steel Truth with Ann Vandersteel
A running dialogue delivering incites on how to correct your status, disentangle from the corporate construct and restore your God given freedom while protecting your assets from the public private cabal.
