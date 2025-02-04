FRUIT OF THE POISONOUS TREE

MAKE SOME NOISE AMERICA!

No man left behind... Daniel Ball, a fellow American, J6 Political Hostage is still languishing in a gulag in Ocala, FL. Please help and call the US Marshals who have custody of Daniel Ball.352-547-3680

Daniel Ball (Florida Resident) – Summary:

Federal Charge: Daniel Ball faces a federal charge for possession of a firearm stemming from an FBI raid on his residence after January 6th.

Circumstances of the Charge: During the raid, authorities found a .22-caliber firearm , which belonged to Daniel’s brother . Daniel was unaware that the gun was in the house , but he was charged under federal firearm laws due to the discovery of the weapon.

Defense: His legal team argues that since the firearm did not belong to Daniel and he had no knowledge of its presence , the charge is unjust. The case highlights issues with overreach in J6-related prosecutions , where individuals can face severe penalties for circumstantial findings during broader investigations.

Current Impact: The charge has added to the ongoing scrutiny over whether J6 prosecutions are proportionate or politically driven , especially in cases where individuals may have minimal involvement or indirect connections to the events of January 6th. Supporters claim Daniel’s case demonstrates federal overreach and calls for leniency in cases where the intent to possess a weapon cannot be proven.



Incident in Federal Custody:

Daniel Ball has also reported severe mistreatment while in federal custody.

On May 17, 2023, while being transported to Washington D.C., Ball was temporarily housed at Petersburg Federal Prison, where he accidentally triggered a sprinkler system while modifying a common prison shower head. The incident escalated into a violent encounter involving two officers (Officer A. Benny and Officer Brown), resulting in significant injuries and trauma:

Officer Brown knocked Ball to the floor using a riot shield, causing his teeth to hit the ground and break .

Officer Benny punched and slapped him repeatedly (approximately 30-35 times) while making racial and political insults about Ball’s support for President Trump.

Benny mocked him, saying his "pretty white boy teeth" weren’t so pretty anymore and that he would be "eating through a straw" when the assault ended.

While leading him down a hallway in handcuffs, Benny allegedly whispered a threat to return later to sexually assault him.

Brown reportedly charged him again with the riot shield and smothered him while both officers spit in his face.

Dental Injury and Neglect:

The next day, Ball was taken to the prison’s on-site dental clinic , where x-rays revealed that his front top tooth was fractured to the root.

The dentist recommended a root canal and filling but stated that the facility could not perform root canals .

Ball was transferred later that night to the Washington D.C. D.O.C., where his only treatment so far has been tooth extractions. A dentist informed him that the tooth could have been saved had proper treatment been available.

Ongoing Impact:

Ball’s poor dental health and untreated injuries have compounded the emotional and physical toll of his incarceration.

His supporters argue that this mistreatment reflects federal overreach and abuse within the J6-related cases and are advocating for leniency and accountability.

