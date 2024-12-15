FEMA IS GONE

Candler, NC - 7 weeks after FEMA arrived and built a massive camp in 3 days, like a carnival, they pulled up stakes and they are gone…North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene victims have not seen help of any meaningful variety from anyone in government.

Instead it’s we the people. Americans taking care of Americans. Even the dyed in the wool, hard core statists have woken up to the reality that the government hates you.

It’s time to end the charade. It’s time to stop the waste, fraud and abuse.

It’s time to Stand. We are Americans dammit. Let’s Alter or Abolish the District of Corruption.