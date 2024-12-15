Playback speed
FEMA IS GONE

After Fleecing Millions of Dollars
Ann Vandersteel
Dec 15, 2024
Transcript

Candler, NC - 7 weeks after FEMA arrived and built a massive camp in 3 days, like a carnival, they pulled up stakes and they are gone…North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene victims have not seen help of any meaningful variety from anyone in government.

Instead it’s we the people. Americans taking care of Americans. Even the dyed in the wool, hard core statists have woken up to the reality that the government hates you.

It’s time to end the charade. It’s time to stop the waste, fraud and abuse.

It’s time to Stand. We are Americans dammit. Let’s Alter or Abolish the District of Corruption.

Restore the Republic
Steel Truth with Ann Vandersteel
A running dialogue delivering incites on how to correct your status, disentangle from the corporate construct and restore your God given freedom while protecting your assets from the public private cabal.
