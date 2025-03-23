Dig Up Fernando Cota: The Military Burial Cover-Up They Hope You Missed

By Ann Vandersteel

America, we need to talk about Fernando Cota .

You won’t see his name trending on social media. You won’t hear it from legacy news anchors. But his story should send a chill down every American’s spine—and raise serious questions about how our government honors the wrong people while hiding horrifying truths.

Fernando Cota was a military veteran buried with honors in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. On the surface, he appeared to be one of the many who served and deserved the respect of a nation.

But in reality? Cota was a convicted rapist, a suspected serial killer, and a predator with likely many more victims.

After his death, law enforcement linked him to multiple sexual assaults, and now believe he may be connected to a string of unsolved rapes and murders. The true extent of his crimes is still unfolding, and investigators fear he may have left behind more victims than we know.

And yet—this man was buried with full military honors. Taxpayer-funded. Draped in the very flag he disgraced. He lies today in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, where he receives an annual wreath from Wreaths Across America, as if he were a hero.

This is not just bureaucratic incompetence—it’s a grotesque insult to every veteran who served with honor and every victim who never got justice.

Why? How did this happen?

Because the VA is hiding behind Public Law 113-65, which they claim protects Cota’s burial because of his "honorable discharge." But here’s the truth: that same law says a convicted felon like Cota is NOT eligible for military burial.

This is not only a violation of the spirit of Public Law 113-65, but also of the 1995 and 2013 laws governing military burials, and potentially the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) itself.

Dave McCausland has been fighting to remove Cota’s remains from that place of honor. Dave’s mother, Teresa Sunders, was brutally raped and murdered in 1984. During his own investigation, Dave discovered that Fernando Cota—his mother’s suspected killer—is resting peacefully among America’s heroes.

Let me ask you:

What message does it send to real heroes who wore the uniform?

What does it say to the survivors of Cota’s confirmed and suspected attacks?

Why are our military cemeteries sacred only when it’s convenient?

This isn’t about vengeance. It’s about truth. It’s about justice. It’s about demanding that the honors of our nation are reserved for those who truly earned them.

Fernando Cota does not belong in a place of honor. He belongs in the archives of horror—not beneath the marble of our military cemeteries.

There must be a full investigation:

Into who approved his burial.

Into what was known and when.

Into how many more disgraced veterans have been given the same treatment.

And we need a law that allows our government to revoke military burial honors when the truth about crimes of this magnitude comes to light.

Because if we can't draw the line at serial rape and murder, what do our standards even mean anymore?

Dig up Fernando Cota. Literally. Figuratively. Relentlessly.

The truth must be louder than the marble silence they buried him under.

