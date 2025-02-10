Playback speed
BREAKING: Update on J6 Political Hostage Jeremy Brown

Comms severed...no clear reason given
Ann Vandersteel
Feb 10, 2025
Four members of J6 Political Hostage Jeremy Brown’s family and team are blocked from communicating with him per an email from the Bureau of Prisons. On January 20, 2025, President Trump commuted ALL J6 political prisoners and pardoned most. Jeremy received both. There should have been ZERO delays releasing these prisoners….but in the case of former Green Beret Jeremy Brown, there seems to be serious consternation by the deep state government that entrapped patriots on that fateful day. #Fedsurrection

Due to the nature of the situation in which the corruptocrats at the FBLie find themselves, the beast system is unwilling to let Jeremy go. The FBI tried to turn Jeremy into a confidential informant (CI) before January 6 and ask him to help them entrap members of the Oath Keepers. When he would not go along with their plan, they came back after J6 and planted evidence. All proven with DNA testing and their initial encounter recorded on tape.

Today, Jeremy is still locked up, and his communication privileges have been revoked. His ability to connect with his family and team are cut off under very suspicious circumstances.

While his mom didn't have a BOP account allowing her to email with him, Jeremy’s girlfriend, Tylene, does. It was through Tylene, that Jeremy’s Mom was able to send and receive emails with Jeremy. Their family is tight as Jeremy’s mom lives with Tylene.

Without clear rationale, Jeremy has been cut off from his family and from the administration of his website and X account. Jeremy’s website admin wrote to the prison to obtain a clear and definitive answer, and as of today, she has received no reply.

If you would like to support the ongoing litigation in this horrendous case with clear evidence of human rights violations, please go to https://www.whoisjeremybrown.com/

Ann Vandersteel
