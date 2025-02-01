BIG PHARMA PRISONERS OF WAR

The Grenon Family have been politically persecuted and their constitutional rights violated for their religion and their use of a safe and effective alternative treatment for malaria and COVID and many many other diseases and afflictions

January 29, 2025, .@RobertKennedyJc talked about the use of Chlorine Dioxide during his senate confirmation hearing.

Jonathan and Jordan Grenon are still being held on conspiracy charges because Big Pharma does not want you to know you can cure COVID, Malaria and a lot of other diseases for 1 penny.

Judge Cecelia Altonaga openly stated she did not care what the constitution said nor would she present her oath of office when Mr. Mark Grenon asked for it.

Original Case 1:21-cr-20242-CMA-ALL DEFENDANTS

CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD TO COMMIT OFFENSES AGAINST THE UNITED STATES

Appeals case # 23-13478

USA v. Jonathan Grenon

USA v. Jordan Grenon

ATTN: Pam Bondi US Attorney DC Ed Martin FBI Director Kash Patel President Donald Trump