A LETTER TO TINA PETERS

24 February 2024

Dear Tina,

I write to you with a heavy heart and an unyielding belief in the principles that have long defined our great nation. On Oct 3 2024, in a Colorado courtroom, a grave miscarriage of justice sentenced you to 9 years in prison. As you endure the challenges of captivity in Colorado State Prison, please know that there are those of us who see beyond the charges and understand that your actions were not born of defiance, but of a deep-seated commitment to transparency and accountability.

When you made a copy of the voting database—a step you assert was taken at the behest of Dominion—it was an effort, however contested, to safeguard the integrity of our electoral process. In an era when every citizen’s right to know and to question is fundamental, your actions echo the constitutional ideals of freedom and due process. The very document that guarantees our unalienable rights proclaims that no man or woman should be deprived of liberty without due process of law, and it is in this spirit that we view your situation as a profound injustice.

Imagine a society where a 69-year-old gold star mother—who risked everything to expose the alleged wrongdoings of a criminal network, including Dominion Voting Systems, and its purportedly malevolent leadership—is allowed to be bullied and mistreated. This network is said to extend to judges, the district attorney, the attorney general, the Colorado Secretary of State, and even the Governor of Colorado.

The charges brought against you have not only confined you behind bars but have also cast a long shadow over a moment that many see as an act of civic duty. In the eyes of those who hold dear the principles of our Constitution, your commitment to ensuring every vote is recorded accurately is a testament to the enduring belief in our right to a transparent and fair democratic process.

Please know that, even in these trying times, you are not alone. The clarion call of justice and truth rises up in support of every individual who dares to uphold the sanctity of our republic. We stand with you, urging that the spirit of fairness enshrined in our founding documents guide your case toward a resolution that honors the true meaning of liberty.

May you find strength in the legacy of our nation’s promise—that every citizen is entitled to the blessings of liberty and justice—and may the day come soon when your freedom is fully restored.

Signed faithfully yours in truth and Freedom,

Ann Vandersteel

cc:

General Flynn, Sherronna Bishop, Maureen Steele, United Sovereign Americans, Pam Bondi,m Kash Patel, DOGE DOJ, President Trump