If you’re one of the ones running around crying about Elon Musk not being an elected official:

No one voted for George Soros, who Democrats ALLOWED to destroy our legal system.

No one voted for Bill Gates, who Democrats ALLOWED to influence our national health policies regarding vaccine distribution and advocacy.

No one voted for Klaus Schwab, who Democrats ALLOWED to influence what we knew and could say about COVID and THE VAX.

AND SURE AS HELL, NO ONE VOTED FOR MASS MURDERER FAUCI!

In fact, Fauci was enlisted BY TRUMP just like Musk has been.

Difference is, Fauci was the ACTUAL THREAT TO AMERICA they PRETEND ELON MUSK IS.

He has a MASSIVE BODY COUNT consisting of AMERICAN CITIZENS who trusted and listened to him.

Elon IS ONLY TRYING TO SAVE US MONEY! One thing will always be true:

Whatever the Democrats are complaining about REPUBLICANS doing, they themselves have already done it 100 times worse.

