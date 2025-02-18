Share

This morning I had the pleasure to speak on a prayer call organized by Bishop Leon Benjamin and the Coalition of Leaders United. I am sharing what I said as I want you to know where I stand.

A Prayer for the Transition Team, Cabinet, President, Lt. General Michael Flynn, and the DOGE Team

Heavenly Father, Almighty God, Creator of heaven and earth, we come before You with humble hearts, lifting up the leadership of this nation—the President, the transition team, and the Cabinet—as they prepare to govern. Lord, we seek Your wisdom, Your strength, and Your divine guidance in this hour of great change.

Your Word tells us in Psalm 2:10-11, "Now therefore, O kings, be wise; be warned, O rulers of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear and rejoice with trembling." Father, we pray that these leaders would heed Your wisdom, that they would seek righteousness over corruption, and that they would govern with justice and integrity, standing firm against tyranny and oppression.

Lord, You are the God of liberty, and Your Son, Jesus Christ, declared in John 8:32, "Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." We ask that You would break the chains of deceit and wickedness that have enslaved this nation. Let truth reign. Let those who walk in darkness be exposed and may Your light shine upon those who seek to restore justice and godly order.

Father, we remember Your promise in Isaiah 9:6-7, where You say that the government shall be upon Your shoulders. We ask You to take the burden of this transition, to guide the hands of those who will govern, that they may build a nation where Your will is done on earth as it is in heaven.

You commanded us in Genesis 1:28 to "be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over every living thing." We pray that this administration would reject the chains of global control, of corruption, and of those who seek to strip Your people of their God-given freedoms. May they stand as instruments of Your will, reestablishing a nation that honors You, where people live freely as You intended, where justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream (Amos 5:24). Let them also stand firm in defense of the unborn, recognizing that every life is a gift from You, that each child is fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:13-16). May they uphold the sanctity of life and protect the most innocent among us from harm.

God, we ask You to guard their hearts from pride, their minds from deception, and their souls from fear. Let them be like Joshua, who was commanded to be "strong and courageous, not afraid, not discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9).

Father, embolden them to cast down strongholds, to tear down the idols of corruption, and to restore this land to its foundations of faith, liberty, and justice. Let their leadership be like King David’s, a people after Your own heart, leading with humility and obedience to You.

And now, Lord, we lift up Lt. General Michael Flynn before You. You have called warriors throughout history to stand against the giants of their time, and today, we see this man as a David facing the Goliath of an oppressive and unjust federal government. Just as You guided David’s hand to strike down the enemy in 1 Samuel 17, guide and strengthen General Flynn in his mission. Give him divine wisdom, unshakable courage, and the discernment to navigate the battlefield before him. Let no weapon formed against him prosper (Isaiah 54:17). Surround him with righteous counsel, and may his victory be a testimony to Your power and justice.

Father, we also bring before You the work of the DOGE team, who are diligently uncovering the vast networks of financial corruption, money laundering, and deceit that have ruled over the nations. As their investigations pull back the veil on the systems of evil, we recognize that we are witnessing the fall of Babylon, just as prophesied in Revelation 18:2, "Fallen! Fallen is Babylon the Great! She has become a dwelling for demons and a haunt for every impure spirit." Lord, let the wicked be brought to justice. Let the stolen wealth of the people be restored. Let the chains of debt slavery and manipulation be broken forever so that Your kingdom of righteousness and peace may be established. May this be the beginning of the 1,000 years of peace spoken of in Revelation 20:4, where Christ reigns and the nations are governed in truth and justice. Protect those working in secrecy to expose the darkness—let every scheme against them fail, and may their efforts bring forth lasting freedom for generations to come.

Finally, Lord, we pray a special hedge of protection over President Donald Trump. The forces of evil have sought his life through multiple assassination attempts, orchestrated by those who fear the collapse of their strongholds of power. But You, O Lord, are his shield. As Psalm 91:7 declares, "A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you." Protect him from every hidden plot, every attack in the physical and spiritual realm, and from the very leaders who do not want world peace. Expose every enemy within and remove those who would seek to betray the cause of liberty and justice. Let him be surrounded by warriors of faith, men and women who fear You above all else, who will stand in the gap for righteousness.

Father, we, Your people, take up our responsibility in this moment. 2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us that "if My people, who are called by My name, humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land." So, we repent for the sins of our nation. We ask for Your mercy. We ask for Your hand to guide us back to righteousness.

May this administration be marked by integrity. May they be defenders of the people, warriors of truth, and stewards of the blessings You have poured out upon this land. May Your Spirit go before them, strengthening them for the battles ahead, for we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against powers, principalities, and rulers of darkness (Ephesians 6:12).

We declare that this nation will rise again, that tyranny will fall, that the voice of the people will be heard, and that Your justice will reign. We dedicate this new leadership to You, Lord, and we ask for divine protection, wisdom, and favor upon them.

In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, we pray, Amen.