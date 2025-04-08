“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” – Benjamin Franklin

A horrifying miscarriage of justice is unfolding in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where Ruth Encarnacion and Isael Rivera, a loving couple and devoted parents of five, have been ripped apart from their children—victims not of crime, but of state overreach, medical coercion, and administrative abuse.

🔺 A Faith-Filled Family Under Siege

Ruth and Isael have been together for 15 years, raising their five children—ages 10 to just under one year—with faith, integrity, and purpose. As homeschoolers and protectors of their children’s well-being, they made the deeply personal decision to relocate to Texas in early 2025 after facing unrelenting pressure from DCF and the Fitchburg Police.

Their “crime”? Declining vaccines for their baby under a religious exemption—a protected right—triggering a baseless 51A neglect report from a pediatrician. Yet medical evaluations of all five children upon return to Massachusetts confirmed: no harm, no neglect, no abuse.

And yet, DCF forcibly separated the family, using an ex-parte order without proper notice, without serving the parents, and without due process. A magistrate’s stamp was all it took to remove five children from their parents—without their knowledge.

⚖️ Due Process Denied

Attorney Kevin Larson, who represents Ruth, stated plainly: “They are victims of procedure.” A critical 72-hour hearing was missed—not because of neglect, but because the parents were never properly notified. The family was robbed of their constitutional right to be heard. Even more shocking: neither the parents nor their attorney has seen the court order that tore their children away.

This is not child protection. This is legal warfare against a family exercising their rights

.

👨‍⚖️ Criminal Charges… for Parenting?

On April 7, Ruth Encarnacion was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on a misdemeanor charge of “familial kidnapping.” Her real offense? Leaving the state with her children to protect them.

The prosecution demanded $10,000 bail. The judge set it at $7,500 cash, forcing Ruth to remain separated from her nursing baby—her youngest child, who desperately needs his mother.

Meanwhile, Isael Rivera sits behind bars in Texas, held without bail, facing similar charges. A committed father, Isael is also an American National, asserting individual sovereignty under common law—a designation that may explain the state’s aggressive response.

💔 Five Children. One System. Zero Justice.

Four of the children are now with Ruth’s mother. The baby is with her sister—both under court-ordered supervision, despite no harm ever being proven. DCF mandates supervised visits for a mother who has done nothing wrong.

This is not care. This is state-sponsored trauma.

“This unwarranted measure… harms the children, particularly the baby needing his mother during this critical bonding time of his life.” – Boston Broadside

📣 The People Are Waking Up

This story has gone viral. Public outrage is rising. On social media and in community forums, voices are calling out the truth:

🗣️ “This isn’t justice. It’s state-sponsored family destruction.”

🗣️ “DCF profits from the separation of families. This is legalized trafficking.”

🗣️ “We must abolish administrative courts. This is the fight of our generation.”

Notable freedom advocates like Christopher Key (“Vaccine Police”) have stepped in. A GoFundMe launched by Isael’s sister has drawn attention and support for the family’s living costs while they fight for their children.

🚨 A Call to Action

This is bigger than one family. This is a test case for tyranny.

We call on you—the people—to rise up and say: NO MORE.

We demand:

✅ Immediate reunification of the Rivera-Encarnacion family. 🔍 A federal investigation into DCF and Fitchburg authorities. ⚖️ The abolition of administrative courts that deny due process. 💪 Support for the family through donations, legal assistance, and viral advocacy. The public’s response has been overwhelming, with people putting public servants on notice that this abuse of administrative power is unlawful and unacceptable: https://www.wethepeople2.us/children/

✊ How You Can Help

📌 Donate:

GoFundMe – Support the Rivera-Encarnacion Family

📢 Share Their Story:

Retweet this post from Boston Broadside:

https://x.com/bostonbroadside/status/1909380070906491174

📬 Contact the Governor’s Office:

Governor Maura Healey

📞 (617) 725-4005

⚖️ Legal Advocates:

Connect with pro bono attorneys, constitutional scholars, and watchdog organizations. Your expertise could change this family’s future.

This is the line in the sand.

When the state becomes the abuser, it is not just your right—it is your duty—to resist.

#ReuniteRiveraEncarnacion

#ParentalRights

#DCFAbuse

#FamilyIsSacred

#JusticeForTheRiveras