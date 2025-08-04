By Ann Vandersteel | American Made Action | August 4, 2025

The I.R.S. Faked Digital Records. Now They Want the House.

The Case That Exposes the System

Meet Ebenezer K. Howe IV. From 2005 to 2013, he lawfully chose not to file IRS returns. But the IRS didn't just disagree—they invented tax filings he never submitted and sued him based on those fake records.

Before ever going to court, the IRS:

Created 24 false entries in each of the EIGHT digital “Individual Master Files” records, (IMF’s, one for each year), showing

That Mr. Howe supposedly filed each year 1040A returns, asking IRS to prepare substitute income tax returns for him, that IRS supposedly referred the (non-existent) 1040A returns to its Examinations Division on other specifically claimed dates, and that IRS supposedly prepared substitute income tax returns on yet other specifically claimed dates.

As proven in discovery, no such returns existed.

The IRS then printed out those lies on official IRS Account Transcripts and Form 4340 Certifications. They documents contain an additional 32 false claims, making a total of 56 false entries in IRS records concerning Mr. Howe.

Then, DOJ attorneys filed those forged documents in U.S. v. Howe (19-cv-00421) and began proceedings to seize his home.

The Courts Get Involved and the Cover Up Commences

During discovery in 19-421, when Howe asked the Gov’t. to provide the returns reflected in each of the IMF files and in the paper documents derived therefrom, the DOJ literally stated “the United States has no such documents.” They could not produce even ONE! That is because the IRS didn’t just lose them, they never existed!

Howe repeatedly told the federal court Judges in Idaho:

“The IRS digital and paper records derived therefrom have been systematically falsified. The Government can’t commit crimes to enforce the law,” and that “By so doing, the Government destroyed its “standing” and the Court’s subject matter jurisdiction.”

To avoid adjudicating his defense, however, the two involved Judges repeatedly mischaracterized it, fabricating that “Howe claims the IRS prepared falsified returns on his behalf.”

The record shows the Judges never addressed the ACTUAL issue Howe raised: whether IRS repeatedly falsified its digital records and paper documents derived therefrom concerning him. The record also shows the Judges refused to determine the impact of that fraud on the standing of the Plaintiff/Government.

After 5.5 years of obstruction and evasion, Judge Nye issued a ruling on June 3, 2025, authorizing the forced sale of Howe’s home.

Ninth Circuit: The Coverup Continues

On appeal (25-2584), the scandal deepened:

When Howe filed an Emergency Motion to Stay the sale of his home—pending a determination of whether the District Court judges had relied on falsified records—the DOJ opposed the motion, claiming that Howe’s detailed allegations of IRS record falsification and judicial misconduct raised “no serious legal questions.”

On June 24 th , 2025 Ninth Circuit Clerk Susan Dwyer literally ordered herself to strike Howe’s brief on appeal, without involvement of a judge.

On July 22 Dwyer denied his emergency stay over the name of two Judges without explanation, effectively ending the case—before any judge reviewed it.

No Article III judge has evaluated whether the IRS falsified records.

No appellate review has occurred.

No justice has been served.

What’s at Stake

This is fraud on the court by the court.

If allowed to stand, this case sets a precedent that:

🤯Federal agencies can create false digital evidence.

🤬DOJ can knowingly file that evidence in court.

😱Pro se citizens can be stripped of rights and property with no hearing.

What We're Doing

We’ve formally requested DOJ to:

Halt the home seizure pending judicial review. Investigate DOJ attorneys involved in the submission of falsified evidence. Refer the case to DOJ’s Inspector General and Office of Professional Responsibility. Alert Congress and the public.

A full oversight report and additional media are forthcoming.

What You Can Do

#AmericanMadeJusticeIt’s no longer a theory. It’s proven in court filings.

When the government can fake a return, invent a tax bill, and take your home—and call that justice—then the Republic has fallen.

We either stop this now or watch it become precedent.

