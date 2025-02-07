Share

🛑 Did you know that for the past 11 years, FAA air traffic controllers have been hired WITHOUT taking the ATC Aptitude Test, a critical safeguard for air safety? 🛑

This test was designed to identify those rare individuals capable of making split-second, multi-dimensional decisions required to safely guide thousands of aircraft through crowded skies. But in 2014, this standard was abolished—putting lives at risk and leaving the U.S. with a dangerously underqualified workforce.

🔴 The Result:

Flight delays and cancellations on a massive scale.

Fatigued, undertrained controllers unable to handle emergencies.

Potential near-miss accidents rising alarmingly.

✈️ A new presidential order has been issued to fix this disaster. But we need action NOW before tragedy strikes. Every second matters.

WHAT MUST HAPPEN:

✅ Immediate reintroduction of the ATC Aptitude Test for all current controllers.

✅ Let go of those who can’t pass, with financial severance if necessary.

✅ Restore public safety and ensure the skies remain secure.

