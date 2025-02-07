🚨 URGENT: FAA Air Traffic Control Crisis Endangering Lives! 🚨
The need to return the ATC Aptitude Test
🛑 Did you know that for the past 11 years, FAA air traffic controllers have been hired WITHOUT taking the ATC Aptitude Test, a critical safeguard for air safety? 🛑
This test was designed to identify those rare individuals capable of making split-second, multi-dimensional decisions required to safely guide thousands of aircraft through crowded skies. But in 2014, this standard was abolished—putting lives at risk and leaving the U.S. with a dangerously underqualified workforce.
🔴 The Result:
Flight delays and cancellations on a massive scale.
Fatigued, undertrained controllers unable to handle emergencies.
Potential near-miss accidents rising alarmingly.
✈️ A new presidential order has been issued to fix this disaster. But we need action NOW before tragedy strikes. Every second matters.
WHAT MUST HAPPEN:
✅ Immediate reintroduction of the ATC Aptitude Test for all current controllers.
✅ Let go of those who can’t pass, with financial severance if necessary.
✅ Restore public safety and ensure the skies remain secure.
💥 Let’s hold the FAA accountable before lives are lost! Share this post and demand action.
📢 Tag your representatives, pilots, aviation experts, and concerned citizens!
Time is running out. Don’t let inaction be the cause of the next air disaster. 🚨
Totally incompetent
Under the Obama administration in 2012, a report from the Office of the Inspector General stated that the Air Traffic Selection and Training test (AT-SAT) biased against minorities and females. The test was terminated and replaced with the ATC Biographical Assessment Test in 2014 to allow for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The AT-SAT test was a cognitive aptitude test designed to evaluate skills such as spatial awareness, problem-solving, numerical ability, air traffic management, critical thinking, and decision making. The ATC Biographical Assessment test focused instead on personality traits and life experiences. The Biographical Assessment (BA) was discontinued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2018. This decision was influenced by congressional action, leading to the removal of the BA as a screening tool for air traffic controller applicants. Following its discontinuation, all candidates are now required to take the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) as part of the pre-employment screening process.
However, the ATSA test is not as comprehensive as the AT-SAT. The AT-SAT was broader and more rigorous, testing a wider range of cognitive and psychological traits over a full day. The ATSA is shorter and more focused, primarily assessing skills directly applicable to air traffic control operations. While ATSA still evaluates critical abilities, some critics, including myself, argue that it may not be as predictive of long-term success as AT-SAT was.
I agree with Ann. Let’s go back to AT-SAT.