The Supreme Court’s recent birthright citizenship opinion is being framed as an immigration case. It is much bigger than that.

This case reaches into the heart of a constitutional question that has been building for more than 150 years: who is sovereign in America, the states that created the Union, or the federal government that now increasingly governs over them?

Most Americans are told the Fourteenth Amendment did one thing: it gave former slaves citizenship and guaranteed equal protection under the law. That is true, and it was morally necessary. But that summary leaves out the structural consequences.

The Fourteenth Amendment did far more than overturn Dred Scott. It reordered citizenship in America. It expanded federal authority over the states. It nationalized constitutional rights that had previously been enforced locally. It laid legal groundwork that made permanent federal income taxation administratively workable. And over time, it helped open the door to centralized administrative governance on a scale the Founding generation never operated under.

I. The Reversal of Citizenship

Before 1868, citizenship flowed from the states. The Constitution repeatedly refers to “Citizens of the several States,” reflecting the federal structure the Framers designed.

You were a citizen of your state first. The federal government came second.

The Fourteenth Amendment reversed that order. It declared that persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.

From that point forward, national citizenship became primary.

II. From Confederation to Constitution and Beyond

Under the Articles of Confederation, the United States functioned as a league of sovereign states. The national government had no direct authority over individuals. It could request funds from states but could not tax citizens directly.

The Constitution strengthened the federal government, but it still preserved state sovereignty. Senators were chosen by state legislatures. Direct taxes were apportioned among states. The Bill of Rights restrained the federal government, not the states.

The Fourteenth Amendment marked another shift along that continuum by deepening the federal government’s direct relationship with individuals and its supervisory authority over states.

III. Expansion of Federal Jurisdiction

Before the Fourteenth Amendment, if a state violated speech, property, or due process protections, the remedy generally remained within that state’s courts and political processes.

The Fourteenth Amendment changed that by declaring that no state could deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process, or deny equal protection of the laws.

For the first time, the federal Constitution directly restricted state governments in this sweeping way. Federal courts gained supervisory authority over state conduct.

IV. Incorporation: Nationalizing the Bill of Rights

The Fourteenth Amendment does not explicitly say the Bill of Rights applies to the states. But through judicial interpretation, the Supreme Court used the Due Process Clause to incorporate most of the first eight amendments against state governments.

Civil liberties became nationalized. State autonomy narrowed. Constitutional interpretation became centralized.

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V. Section 5: The Enforcement Engine

The transformation of federal power did not occur by implication alone. Congress was expressly granted new constitutional authority through Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which states:

“The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”

Those nineteen words fundamentally changed the relationship between Congress, the states, and the federal courts.

Before Reconstruction, Congress did not possess broad constitutional authority to police state governments under generalized standards such as “equal protection” or “due process.” Those subjects largely remained within the sovereign authority of the states. Section 5 supplied Congress with an affirmative enforcement power that did not previously exist, allowing it to enact legislation designed to enforce the substantive guarantees contained in the Fourteenth Amendment.

That enforcement authority became the constitutional foundation for major federal legislation, including the Civil Rights Act of 1871, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and numerous federal anti discrimination statutes.

The Litigation Transformation

Section 5 did more than expand congressional authority. It transformed how constitutional disputes would be resolved.

Congress used its new enforcement authority to create federal causes of action. Under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, individuals may sue state officials in federal court for alleged violations of federal constitutional rights. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 authorizes private lawsuits alleging discrimination. The Voting Rights Act likewise authorized federal enforcement actions and private challenges to state election laws.

Before Reconstruction, citizens primarily enforced their rights through state courts, state constitutions, common law remedies, and the political process within their own states.

After Congress exercised its new authority under Section 5, citizens increasingly bypassed state systems and invoked federal judicial power directly.

That shift centralized constitutional interpretation, expanded the institutional role of federal judges, and elevated litigators as principal actors in shaping constitutional doctrine.

VI. Apportionment and Federal Taxation

The original Constitution required direct taxes to be apportioned among the states according to population.

If Congress needed to raise $100 million and one state had 10% of the national population, that state would be responsible for 10% of the total, or $10 million. The burden was distributed by population, not income concentration.

This preserved a meaningful role for states as intermediaries between citizens and the federal government.

The Sixteenth Amendment removed that requirement for income taxes, allowing Congress to tax individuals directly and uniformly nationwide. But even that amendment carries its own historical controversy. Critics have argued that during the ratification process, several states sent back language that differed in punctuation, capitalization, spelling, or wording from the original proposed amendment. Courts and federal authorities have treated the Sixteenth Amendment as valid, but the controversy raises a serious structural question: when an amendment removes one of the Constitution’s original safeguards against direct federal taxation, how precise must ratification be?

Although the Fourteenth Amendment did not create the income tax, it reshaped federal citizenship and jurisdiction in a way that made national taxation administratively feasible.

VII. Representation, Population, and the Three Fifths Compromise

The original Constitution included the Three Fifths Compromise. Representation in the House and direct taxation were based on the number of free persons plus “three fifths of all other Persons,” referring to enslaved individuals.

Southern states gained representation from populations that were denied political participation.

After the Civil War, Section 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment replaced that framework by requiring representation to be based on the “whole number of persons in each State.”

Representation became tied to total population, not voter participation or citizenship status. As interpreted and applied today through the census and federal apportionment laws, the population count used for apportioning seats in the House of Representatives includes nearly all residents, regardless of whether they are eligible to vote or are U.S. citizens.

As a result, the presence of non citizens can affect the distribution of House seats among the states, the allocation of Electoral College votes, because each state’s electoral votes include its House seats, and many federal funding formulas that rely on census population data.

Critics argue that this gives states with larger non citizen populations, including those unlawfully present, greater representation in Congress than they would receive if apportionment were based solely on citizens or eligible voters. Others respond that the Constitution has long been understood to apportion representation based on persons rather than voters.

VIII. The Ratification Controversy

The ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment occurred under extraordinary circumstances during Reconstruction.

Several former Confederate states initially rejected it. Congress responded with the Reconstruction Acts of 1867, placing those states under military administration and requiring ratification as a condition for readmission to representation in Congress.

Some historians argue this amounted to political coercion under military occupation. Others argue Congress had authority to impose conditions after rebellion and civil war.

There is also a deeper ratification question. Some critics have argued that during the ratification process, certain states sent back language that differed from the original amendment language, raising questions about whether the Amendment was ever properly ratified in the precise form proposed. Courts and political branches have treated the Fourteenth Amendment as valid for more than 150 years, but the question remains part of the broader historical debate over how this sweeping constitutional transformation was adopted.

Either way, the circumstances were undeniably unusual and remain part of the historical record.

IX. The Administrative State

When viewed together, federalized citizenship, incorporation of rights, Section 5 of the 14th Amendment enforcement authority, direct taxation without apportionment, and population based representation created the framework for centralized administrative governance.

The New Deal accelerated that expansion. Today, federal agencies exercise regulatory authority nationwide across finance, labor, communications, environmental policy, taxation, and health systems.

The Fourteenth Amendment did not itself create the administrative state, but it altered the constitutional architecture in ways that made such centralized governance structurally possible.

The Structural Question

The arc of American constitutional history runs from confederation, to federal union, to national constitutional supremacy.

The Fourteenth Amendment sits at the center of that arc.

It corrected a grave injustice. It also reshaped the balance between state sovereignty and national authority.

That is why this birthright citizenship case is not just about immigration. It is about whether citizenship means allegiance to a Union of states, or membership in a federally governed national system where Washington defines, administers, and enforces the terms.

That debate is long overdue.