The abandonment of the Monroe Doctrine has created a power vacuum that has allowed communism, globalist institutions, and cartel-controlled regimes to infiltrate the Western Hemisphere. Today, state sponsors of terror—Iran, China, and Russia—are aggressively expanding their economic and territorial control throughout the Americas, directly threatening U.S. national security.

Additionally, past policy decisions—such as the Panama Canal Treaty and Neutrality Treaty (1977)—have surrendered strategic assets to foreign powers, weakening American influence. The effects of these decisions are now visible across the entire Western Hemisphere, including Latin America, Canada, and Greenland.

To restore U.S. dominance and protect the sovereignty of allied nations, the United States must reassert leadership in North America, Latin America, and the Arctic.

The Monroe Doctrine under Trump: Expanded to include Greenland and Canada as Key Strategic Partners

The Monroe Doctrine, originally issued in 1823, established that the Western Hemisphere was America’s sphere of influence, prohibiting European and foreign intervention. This principle must now be expanded to include the Arctic and North Atlantic regions, given their strategic importance in economic, military, and energy security

.

Greenland China and Russia are aggressively seeking control over Arctic trade routes and resources.

Greenland’s rare earth minerals and natural resources are vital to Western supply chains, making it imperative that the U.S. builds economic and security partnerships with Greenland to prevent Chinese and Russian encroachment.

The Arctic region’s geopolitical importance demands that the U.S. strengthens its military, economic, and diplomatic ties with Greenland, ensuring it does not fall under the influence of foreign adversaries. Canada The current Canadian government has allowed foreign entities, including China , to influence key sectors such as natural resources, telecommunications, and infrastructure .

Canada’s vast energy resources , including oil, natural gas, and rare minerals, must be protected from foreign exploitation.

The U.S. must reinforce bilateral security agreements with Canada, ensuring that North America remains free from communist economic influence and military threats.

By rebranding the Monroe Doctrine into the Trump Doctrine to include the protection of Greenland and Canada, the U.S. will secure its northern and Arctic frontiers, safeguard critical supply chains, and prevent foreign powers from gaining influence in the region.

Western Hemisphere Challenges & U.S. Policy Objectives

The challenges facing the region today include:

Foreign Influence & Globalist Control The Chinese Belt and Road Initiative has expanded across Latin America, the Arctic, and Canada , attempting to establish economic and territorial dominance.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and United Nations (UN) are using international policies to erode national sovereignty, enforce environmental restrictions, and control global governance. Cartel-Driven Human Trafficking & Military Threats Cartels, backed by Chinese and Iranian financing , are facilitating human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the infiltration of militant groups across the U.S. southern border.

This has destabilized local economies, weakened law enforcement, and created national security threats. Resource Extraction & Energy Independence The Arctic, Greenland, and Canada contain vast untapped reserves of rare earth minerals, oil, and natural gas.

The U.S. must prevent foreign exploitation of these resources and ensure they are used to strengthen North American energy independence.

The Trump Doctrine: Reasserting U.S. Power in the Western Hemisphere

To reestablish regional security and economic independence, the Trump Doctrine will prioritize:

✅ Strengthening Regional Alliances

Supporting leaders and nations committed to sovereignty, free trade, and national security, including El Salvador’s President Bukele, Argentina’s President Milei, and Canada’s pro-sovereignty movements.

✅ Collapsing the Cartels & Securing Borders

Dismantling cartel networks that fund terrorism, human trafficking, and foreign infiltration in the U.S. and Latin America.

✅ Defunding the UN & Globalist NGOs

Cutting funding to United Nations-backed organizations that push anti-sovereignty policies and undermine national control.

✅ Regaining Influence & Control of Strategic Assets

Reestablishing U.S. strategic interests in Greenland and Canada , securing supply chains, and preventing foreign control of rare earth minerals and Arctic shipping routes .

Ensuring continued U.S. oversight of the Panama Canal, preventing hostile nations from leveraging it as a geopolitical weapon.

Conclusion

The Trump Doctrine revives and expands the Monroe Doctrine to defend North America, Latin America, and the Arctic from foreign threats. By countering China, Russia, and Iran’s infiltration of the Western Hemisphere, dismantling the cartel-terrorist pipeline, and securing critical energy and mineral resources, this policy ensures that the U.S. remains the dominant power in the region.