The United States stands at a crossroads in history. The global order is shifting, driven by the relentless rise of China and the strategic vacuum left by years of misguided policy decisions. Former President Donald J. Trump is preparing to outline a bold foreign policy framework to counter these challenges—a doctrine that recognizes the existential fight for resources, economic dominance, and geopolitical stability. It will be a Trump Doctrine for a new age of conflict and competition. At its heart is a realization: The Western Hemisphere must remain free of Chinese influence, and the United States must secure the critical resources to maintain its economic and strategic supremacy.

The Chinese Threat to the Western Hemisphere

China’s aggressive expansionism now extends beyond Asia and Africa into the Americas, threatening the United States’ historical sphere of influence. Through strategic investments in infrastructure, mining, and energy, Beijing has entrenched itself in the economies of key Latin American nations.

Brazil, a BRICS lynchpin, exemplifies this encroachment. Under President Lula da Silva, Brazil has solidified its ties with China, becoming a vital member of the BRICS economic bloc. With recent additions to BRICS, including nine new countries, this bloc threatens to challenge Western financial dominance. Brazil’s vast mineral wealth, including copper, gold, and lithium—essential for the green energy revolution—is now increasingly under Chinese influence. Off Brazil’s coast lies one of the world’s largest untapped oil fields, but the depths and costs make it a high-risk venture. While Lula once considered mining leases with American or Canadian companies, Chinese threats have effectively closed that door. Without decisive action, the United States risks losing its influence over South America’s breadbasket and its critical resources.

Panama, once a gateway of U.S. strategic dominance, has also fallen prey to Chinese advances. Deals made with previous Panamanian administrations have given Beijing a foothold in one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. The Carter administration’s handover of the Panama Canal, a decision now viewed by many as a grave strategic error, must be reconsidered. The Cobre Panama copper mine further illustrates this challenge. One of the largest copper mines in the world, it is operated by Canada’s First Quantum Minerals and represents a critical resource in the global race for strategic minerals like copper—essential for renewable energy and technology. China’s growing interest in the mine threatens to tighten its grip on global copper supplies, jeopardizing U.S. access to this vital resource. Under the Trump Doctrine, Panama will be reintegrated into the U.S. sphere, ensuring that its resources and strategic gateways remain free of foreign manipulation.

Share Restore the Republic

The Resource Race: Rare Earth Minerals and Energy

The global fight for rare earth minerals is heating up, and the United States must act decisively. These minerals are critical to manufacturing consumer electronics, advanced weaponry, and renewable energy technologies. Greenland, with its cryolite deposits essential for aluminum production, has become a hotbed of competition. Trump has long understood Greenland’s strategic importance, advocating for a deal with Denmark to secure access. If America is to maintain its industrial and technological edge, it must secure Greenland’s resources and keep China out of the Arctic.

Canada, too, figures prominently in Trump’s vision. With its vast reserves of oil and rare earth minerals, Canada represents an untapped potential ally in the coming global fight. Trump’s offhand remark about making Canada the “51st state” reflects a broader strategy: The consolidation of North American resources under U.S. control. If the world is to be divided into spheres of influence, the Trump Doctrine will ensure that the Americas remain united and self-sufficient.

Economic Policy: Fighting Back with Tariffs and Tax Reform

Under Trump, economic policy will align with foreign policy to counter China’s influence. The reintroduction of tariffs on Chinese goods will be offset by a revolutionary domestic tax reform—the elimination of income taxes. Americans will see an immediate 18-49% increase in their take-home pay, stimulating the domestic economy and reducing reliance on foreign imports. By leveraging tariffs and fostering homegrown industries, the United States can break free from dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

The BRICS Challenge and Argentina’s Importance

China’s push to expand BRICS threatens to weaken U.S. influence globally. Argentina, under Trump-endorsed candidate Javier Milei, represents a crucial counterbalance. Argentina’s trade ties with Brazil, its neighbor and economic partner, make it a critical battleground. By supporting Argentina’s alignment with the U.S., Trump aims to prevent Argentina from falling into the BRICS orbit. Securing Argentina ensures that South America’s vast agricultural and mineral wealth remains accessible to the United States and its allies.

Military Strength and Strategic Expansion

The Trump Doctrine recognizes the need for military readiness to back its ambitions. Can the United States defend its southern border, secure Panama, Greenland, and Canada, and project power overseas? Trump’s answer is unequivocal: Yes. A revitalized U.S. military will deter adversaries and enforce America’s dominance in key regions. Israel, a key ally in the Middle East, will serve as a proxy to counterbalance threats in that region, allowing the United States to focus on its own hemisphere.

The Crisis at Home: Mexico and the Cartels

China’s influence extends into the United States itself, funneled through Mexico. The cartels, empowered by Chinese-backed fentanyl production, have turned Mexico into a conduit for human trafficking and drug smuggling that undermines American society. The Trump Doctrine proposes a radical solution: Take the fight to the cartels. Whether through deals or decisive military action, the goal is clear—end the trafficking of drugs and humans that fuels America’s internal decay.

The Next 30 Days: A World in Flux

The world is on the brink of major upheaval. The Biden administration faces crucial decisions, from the fate of U.S. Steel to a potential longshoreman strike that could paralyze ports in January. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalate as China solidifies its grip on critical regions. The Trump Doctrine will address these challenges head-on, ensuring that America emerges stronger, more self-reliant, and ready to lead in the 21st century.

Conclusion: The Big Fight

The Trump Doctrine is not merely a response to China’s rise; it is a declaration of America’s intent to reclaim its destiny. Through bold economic reforms, strategic alliances, and unwavering military strength, Trump’s vision will secure the resources, territories, and influence necessary to protect the Western Hemisphere and ensure America’s continued prosperity. This is the fight of our time, and under Trump’s leadership, America will rise to meet it.