By Ann Vandersteel | Host of Steel News |

Co-Founder American Made Foundation & American Made Action

In today’s era of financial surveillance, political overreach, and rising skepticism about the dollar system, wealth protection is no longer as simple as “buy and hold.” The global financial reset already unfolding demands a layered approach — one that blends the independence of crypto, the permanence of gold, and the credibility of new commodity-backed infrastructure.

To succeed, you must evaluate three critical factors:

Jurisdiction — which laws claim authority over your assets.

Privacy — who can see, tax, or seize your wealth.

Portability — how easily you can move value across borders.

Three pillars stand out as essential to a resilient wealth strategy:

Physical Gold — the oldest and most sovereign form of money. Self-Custodian Crypto — peer-to-peer assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP, secured outside regulated rails. Commodity Settlement Systems like Abaxx — regulated infrastructure reconnecting finance to tangible resources. Thanks for reading Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Gold: The Non-Taxable Anchor of Trust

Gold has been trusted across civilizations as the ultimate store of value. When held in your own possession, it carries no counterparty risk, no digital trail, and no reliance on fragile infrastructure.

For decades, however, the IRS classified gold as a “collectible,” subjecting any gains on sales to capital gains tax rates of up to 28%. Simply holding gold was not taxed, but selling it triggered a penalty — effectively treating money like a speculative investment.

President Trump has now clarified that under his administration, gold will be recognized as non-taxable, restoring its rightful status as real money rather than a taxable commodity. This shift shields savers from inflation-driven capital gains penalties and reaffirms gold’s role as a sovereign store of value beyond central bank manipulation. While heavy and less portable than crypto, gold’s permanence and its recognition as a non-taxable asset make it an unmatched foundation for wealth preservation in the reset.

Trump’s gold policy is more than a monetary adjustment. It’s a paradigm shift away from tax-deferred dependency and toward outright ownership of sovereign money. By undermining the IRS’s grip on savings, it sets the stage for either the agency’s radical downsizing or its elimination altogether.

Crypto: The Decentralized Escape Hatch

If gold is the immovable anchor, crypto is the portable lifeline. A simple recovery phrase can carry millions across borders, instantly and without permission. Decentralized finance (DeFi) makes it programmable — useful for lending, trading, and settlement without a middleman.

But crypto sits under growing scrutiny. The GENIUS Act (2025) requires stablecoins to maintain 1:1 backing, undergo regular audits, and submit to both federal and state oversight. This gives institutions confidence but strips privacy from users. As a result, sovereignty-minded individuals are turning increasingly to native tokens like BTC, ETH, and XRP, which operate outside the GENIUS framework. Stablecoins may serve the banks; crypto remains the people’s tool for sovereignty.

Share Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Abaxx and the Rise of Commodity Settlement

Beyond gold and crypto, a third pillar is emerging: the commoditization of settlement. At the forefront is Abaxx, a Singapore-based exchange seeking to align finance with the real economy. Abaxx is rolling out centrally cleared, physically delivered futures and derivatives, designed to deliver transparent price discovery and risk management tied directly to physical markets.

But Abaxx’s mission is broader than just contracts. Its goal is to engineer smarter markets — ones that improve access, transparency, and resilience as the world navigates the energy transition. At the heart of this is what Abaxx calls the “Commoditization of Trust.” By building proprietary software protocols and next-generation risk management tools, it is constructing a regulated futures exchange that strengthens confidence in electronic trading and anchors settlement in tangible resources.

Abaxx is building a trading system where real assets—not just paper promises—back the deals. Instead of Wall Street’s games with derivatives that rarely touch the real world, Abaxx clears trades with physical delivery of commodities like gold, natural gas, or nickel. That means prices reflect reality, not manipulation. By creating transparent, asset-backed settlement, Abaxx could become the backbone of a new financial system where money, crypto, and commodities all work together. In short, it’s about putting trust back into markets and giving everyday people a fairer, more stable foundation for trade and savings.

This model makes Abaxx more than a challenger to dollar-SWIFT rails. It positions the platform as a cornerstone of a multipolar financial order, where resources like gold, LNG, and nickel once again anchor trade flows. For individuals, Abaxx signals a hybrid future in which fiat currencies, decentralized crypto, and commodity-backed systems operate side by side.

The global reset is not about choosing one lane, but weaving all three:

Gold anchors value as a non-taxable, inflation-proof store of wealth.

Crypto provides borderless mobility and sovereignty outside surveillance nets.

Abaxx and GENIUS-compliant stablecoins create trusted rails for institutional settlement and liquidity.

Resilience comes from combining permanence, portability, and interoperability.

Action Playbook: Sovereignty Meets Stability

Gold Reserves — The Non-Taxable Anchor Allocate 50% or more of long-term reserves to physical gold under your direct control .

Use home safes, private non-bank vaults, or offshore bullion-friendly jurisdictions.

Keep full records (serial numbers, receipts, photos).

Trump’s recognition of gold as non-taxable cements its role as the ultimate shield against inflation and taxation. Crypto Mobility — The Decentralized Escape Hatch Acquire non-KYC [Know Your Customer] crypto via peer-to-peer trades, mining, or private platforms.

Store in hardware wallets with strong pass phrases.

Segregate KYC vs. private coins and rotate addresses for privacy.

Use Tor/VPN, your own node, and optional privacy tools like CoinJoin. Commodity Anchors — Abaxx and BRICS Rails Watch Abaxx and similar commodity-settlement systems as they expand.

Expect parallel rails to SWIFT, with commodities as settlement collateral.

Gold, LNG, and nickel are poised to underpin new global trade flows. Interoperability — Navigating the GENIUS Act Use GENIUS-compliant stablecoins when required for regulated transactions.

Keep sovereignty reserves (gold + private crypto) separate from these surveilled systems. Periodic Review & Readiness Quarterly: audit assets and test crypto backups.

Annually: rehearse gold access and update jurisdictional storage.

Prepare sealed inheritance instructions stored separately from the assets themselves.

Conclusion: Trump, Gold, and the Reset

The Global Financial Reset is not a single contest of “gold vs. crypto” or “decentralization vs. regulation.” It is a layered convergence: gold as the non-taxable anchor, crypto as the decentralized escape hatch, and Abaxx as the commodity-backed trust rail for institutions.

President Trump’s decision to recognize gold as non-taxable real money is a watershed moment. It restores gold to its historic role as sovereign money, shields savers from inflation-driven capital gains, and repositions hard assets at the heart of the financial system. This policy shift underscores that the reset is not only financial — it is political.

Those who thrive in this new era will be those who blend sovereignty with stability, balancing permanent assets, portable liquidity, and interoperable settlement. In this multipolar world, wealth strategy is no longer passive — it is active, disciplined, and prepared for a reset already in motion.

DISCLAIMER: Ann Vandersteel is not a financial advisor. This is an opinion article based on cited facts. Always do your own research and seek professional financial advice when making investment decisions.