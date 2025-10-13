Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne L Bachmann's avatar
Joanne L Bachmann
5d

Our financial system is set up in a way that the original owner or purchaser of a financial asset is NEVER in control of the electronic record.

In carefully and quietly planned stages, the banking and financial system has executed changes to UCC provisions that assign first-in-line 'entitlement' (effective ownership) status to whoever controls the electronic record of financial assets aka "Controllable Electronic Records" or CERs. This provision appears to extend to any stocks, bonds and cash funds under custodial management.

It is my understanding that UCC Article 8 as amended (most recently by Articles 9 and 12) -

1. specifically identifies EVERYONE in the potential custodial chain as an "entitlement holder", including the original owner and any intermediary or clearinghouse;

2. this gives 'equal' ownership status to all 'entitlement' holders;

3. next, the UCC provides that whoever controls the electronic record of the asset(s) is assigned FIRST right of ownership, giving anyone controlling the CER the right to pledge the assets as collateral on their own behalf, even though they put no money of their own towards the original purchase of the asset(s);

4. the end result is that the status of the original purchaser of the asset(s) has been reduced to 'last in line' in the chain of 'entitlement' holders, and can unknowingly become the victim of a carefully orchestrated transfer of wealth.

See David Rogers Webb's THE GREAT TAKING.

BEWARE Controllable Electronic Records.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture