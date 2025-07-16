Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Dickinson's avatar
Carol Dickinson
6dEdited

Our government owns most shares of Bitcoin... and EVERY OTHER DIGITAL CURRENCY! This illusion that some are safe because they are private... is the biggest lie! NO DIGITAL CURRENCY IS SAFE... PERIOD! Our WEF Globalist controlled US banking will eventually flip over all digital money to the centralized CBDC 'name'... while shutting down all brick-and-mortar banks. As Tucker Carlson says... "If that happens... were DONE!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Thomas Campbell's avatar
Christopher Thomas Campbell
5d

Drug Dealer Law Enforcement Task Force!

The Most Celebrated Figures Behind Bars for Life!

Most of them were fed to the Lions the tigers the Panthers the mountain lions the alligators and shark's in the ocean!

Hate, Greed, Corruption, Lust, Death, Lies, Discrimination!

100% Government Mutiny!

1000% Cyberfraud & Treason!

You do have to understand that this is for every Department across the United States of America.

Whether that be the police department the Sheriff's Department fire department or the ambulance services of the State of California as well As The United States of America!!!!

$30 Million A Day $1500.00 Hour

10.4 trillion dollars Each department of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Times 109 Cities =

$1,133,600,000,000.00

1100 E-Trillion Dollars A Year!

Then the captain of the Police Department pulls in $507,000.00 Times 109 Cities = $55,232,000.00

And this has been going on since 1995 now you can see why the world is so fucking broke.

Allied Universal ,Golden West Security Services,

And you pay your security outfit in the state of California $900 a day to follow my dick around the fucking state right. After you're making $300 an hour and 50 grand every 72-hour shift how you pull in three quarters of a million dollars just on a monthly basis and you want to tell me I'm the criminal because I have an education in law

https://www.facebook.com/BoredPandaArt/videos/588708423611680/?mibextid=CDWPTG

But to find one of the uneducated law enforcement in the United States of America with a non-commissioned license that's not broke it's very rare because each and every one of them was 50 million dollars in the Bank, Broken and looking for the next paycheck.

Whenever the Attorney General has reasonable cause to believe that a violation has occurred, the Attorney General, for or in the name of the United States, may in a civil action obtain appropriate equitable and declaratory relief to eliminate the pattern or practice.

Types of misconduct covered include, among other things: Excessive Force, Discriminatory Harassment, False Arrest, Coercive Sexual Conduct, Unlawful Stops, Searches, or Arrests. And only if he feels that there's a violation.   "IF"  is the Word.

Now you can understand why them cocaine head are sitting in the captain chair,  Snorting 60 million worth of cocaine. How is probably the first time he's had any kind of money in his pocket since he came across the border.

Hell I was told that's the only place that will not educate a human being across the border.

What they didn't find in the train derailment on the 25 and 2020 out there in between Palm Springs and Blythe they all died in the boat explosion in Cancun Sea. 2020

And here's another family member.

Firefighters also located one victim of the blaze, an elderly man, inside the home. Neighbors identified him as Will Rothschild, hailing from the wealthy Rothschild family. Law enforcement is yet to confirm his identity, reported ABC7 News.

There's 55 LAPD Locations & 54 Los Angeles Sheriff Department's Times 109 Cities in the County! For a 96 billion dollars budget for each department. Equals

10.424 Trillion Dollars A Year Times 109 Department's

Equals out to. 1133 Trillion Dollars A Year just for Law Enforcement in Los Angeles County!

1133 times 3,143 Counties in the United States of America for a total for an idiot is $3.561019E14

The United States has a total of 3,143 counties and county equivalents, serving as crucial units of local government. The number of counties varies across states due to factors like historical settlement patterns, geographical size, and population distribution

We don't have the ability to make $21 an hour .

I make 30 cents a day.

They make $300.00 Hour / $550 Hour OT

Who the Drug Dealers????

E- Trillions Yearly. Since 1995

Bone Island of Skid Row!

Catalina Island, CA.

Always a new guest with every boat Full

And now Cher's  Whole Family has been confirmed!

Dead by Boat Sanking in Cancun in 2020

As Well as Every Celebrity in the World Are Dead.

They Said that Cher was Eaten in Half in Acapulco 2020 with Rest of the Family were All Eaten in Half because somebody Sliced them Before Entering Sea Of Cancun!

At some point you have to understand you've been brainwashed for this this long up to this point because of the fact that the world has to destroy the nation long before it can do anything in the world because this used to be the United States of America the land of the brave and the home of the free. And 1855, the British sacked the White House and burnt it to the fucking ground and America was lost at that point because it became the Land of the Dead in the home of the corruption. Where I feel that we can all learn from my mistakes to set the better path forward as the global Federation of many nations of many galaxies. Where we learn from our past mistakes so we don't have to get burnt for them

https://app2.onlinemedicalcard.com/register?ref=N172421

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture