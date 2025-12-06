Visit Ann Vandersteel to connect with all her social media

One of the most misunderstood features of the American constitutional system is the structure of the executive branch itself. While Article II vests “the executive Power” in the President, modern governance is defined by a sprawling network of federal agencies, some firmly under presidential direction, others intentionally insulated from direct executive control. This design matters, not only for constitutional theory, but for understanding who actually governs the American administrative state. (Hint: It is NOT “We the People”)

Today, many Americans feel that the institutions meant to serve them instead serve corporate, bureaucratic, or political interests far removed from democratic input. Whether one agrees fully with this assessment or not, it reflects a growing crisis of legitimacy. And if legitimacy is the foundation of consent, then restoring electoral trust becomes inseparable from restoring accountable government.

The Constitutional Hierarchy and Its Modern Limits

Did you know that the President oversees the executive branch, but not all agencies are equal?

1. Cabinet Agencies: Direct Presidential Control

Departments like Defense, State, Treasury, and Justice answer to the President. Their leaders are political appointees who can be removed at will. These agencies are built on the traditional model of executive accountability.

2. Independent Agencies: Statutory Insulation

However, agencies like the:

Federal Reserve

FTC

SEC

NLRB

CDC and FDA (operationally independent within HHS)

are structured so their leadership enjoys varying degrees of protection from presidential removal, often requiring “cause” for firing. Congress purposely designed them this way, believing certain regulatory or scientific functions should be buffered from political swings.

In practice, this means:

The President bears responsibility for executing the laws

But cannot always direct or dismiss the officials executing those laws

And cannot dissolve those agencies, because Congress, not the President, creates them

The result is a constitutional paradox: the President is blamed for agencies he cannot fully control.

You are probably asking: “How is this possible?”

The Constitutional Reality: One Executive Branch, Two Modern Agency Types

Although Article II vests all executive power in the President. Thus creating a single, unified executive branch, while the modern administrative state operates very differently. Congress has effectively created two categories of executive agencies. The first are the traditional Cabinet departments, whose leaders serve at the pleasure of the President and remain directly accountable to Article II authority. The second are so called independent regulatory agencies, whose leaders enjoy statutory protections against removal and whose missions, structures, and rule making authority place them outside meaningful presidential control. These agencies exist not by constitutional design but by congressional insulation, producing a fractured executive branch where the President bears responsibility for institutions he cannot fully direct or dissolve. This structural deviation is foundational to today’s crisis of accountability: agencies that exercise legislative, executive, and even quasi-judicial power answer not to the people, but to a Congress increasingly detached from its electorate and captured by corporate stakeholders.

When Congress Ceases to Represent the Electorate

A legislature that answers to its voters can still justify independent agencies, IF the electorate has stated this is their intention, even if controversial. But when the bond between the electorate and their representatives erodes, the consequences radiate through the entire administrative state.

Many Americans believe that:

Elections no longer reliably reflect the will of the people

Incumbency, structural incentives, and fundraising via lobbying (legalized bribery) overshadow constituent accountability

Corporate and institutional stakeholders exert disproportionate influence on legislative outcomes. (Can you say Big Pharma, AIPAC?)

If Congress becomes responsive primarily to its donors, industries, and lobbyists, then the agencies Congress controls inevitably reflect those same influences. This is how critics argue that regulatory agencies become captured, not by accident, but as an extension of congressional incentives.

The CDC, FDA, and other public health agencies exemplify this dynamic for many observers: institutions intended to protect the public that instead appear entangled with the industries they regulate.

Why Election Reform Is the Foundation of Agency Reform

If the root problem is a Congress that does not reflect the electorate, then structural agency reform is impossible without structural electoral reform. (Read this sentence twice)

Restoring public confidence in elections is not merely procedural, it is foundational to ensuring that legislators fear their voters more than they fear their donors.

Critics argue that the following reforms would provide transparency, increase trust, and minimize vulnerabilities that undermine public confidence:

1. One Day, In Person Voting (with narrow exceptions) A single, shared civic moment reduces complexity and opportunities for administrative failure.

2. Watermarked Paper Ballots Physical ballots create an auditable trail that cannot be altered electronically.

3. Hand Counting at the Precinct Level Smaller precincts, transparent counting prevents chain of custody issues and centralization risks.

4. Voter ID A standard identity requirement, already in practice with the rollout of DHS “Real ID” common in most countries, can increase confidence that each ballot is tied to an eligible voter.

5. No Electronic Tabulation Removing machines eliminates concerns about software vulnerabilities, hacking and manipulation by foreign or domestic bad actors, and opaque code.

Proponents argue that these measures would not merely “restore confidence,” but would produce a more accurate depiction of the electorate’s actual political will.

How Electoral Legitimacy Could Reshape the Administrative State

If Congress began to reflect the genuine preferences of the people, whatever those may be, several downstream consequences follow:

Congress could revisit the statutory insulation of independent agencies.

It could tighten oversight, limit corporate influence, or restructure and/or eliminate agencies entirely. The administrative state could shrink. Not through presidential fiat, but through congressional repeal of agency mandates as dictated by “We the People” as our constitution intended. Agencies like the CDC or FDA could be reorganized or abolished. If a truly representative Congress concluded these institutions no longer serve the public interest, it could lawfully dissolve them or replace them with more accountable structures, or simply restore them under constitutionally ordained Article II control. Then the President of the Republic could execute as the people dictate. The constitutional order would rebalance. Power would shift away from entrenched bureaucracies and special interests and back toward elected representatives who actually answer to voters.

In this view, the administrative state persists not because the public demands it, but because Congress, cushioned by uncompetitive elections, has no incentive to pare back the machinery it controls.

A Practical Path Forward: Restoring Elections to the Hands of the People

The solution begins where the Constitution still recognizes the people’s authority: the local level. Counties, not Washington, not corporate vendors, control the machinery used to administer elections. That means citizens can lawfully reclaim their elections without waiting for permission from the very institutions that benefit from the current opacity. By organizing within their counties, pressing commissioners to adopt resolutions banning electronic tabulators, and partnering with sheriffs to ensure the physical security and chain of custody of ballots, the people can reassert direct oversight. These steps return elections to what they were intended to be: public acts conducted in full view of the community, not outsourced to private corporations with proprietary software. And where states permit it, citizen led ballot initiatives can enshrine these reforms in law, prohibiting machines outright and mandating simple, transparent, and constitutional processes.

As more counties adopt hand counted paper ballots and precinct level tabulation, the contrast becomes undeniable: transparency restores trust. Citizens can reinforce this shift by conducting public hand count demonstrations, documenting procedural failures, and filing administrative challenges that expose machines as incompatible with open, observable elections. These actions create a record that state legislators can no longer ignore. When the people demonstrate that elections can be conducted accurately, efficiently, and publicly without digital intermediaries, the political incentives change. Legislators eventually follow the will of an electorate that demands constitutional elections; one day of voting, paper ballots, hand counting, and results openly tallied in the precincts where the votes were cast. This bottom up reclamation is how the people end the era of black box elections and restore the Republic to its rightful foundation: consent of the governed, openly verified by the governed themselves.

America cannot meaningfully reform the administrative state without first restoring the legitimacy of the electoral system that authorizes it.

The agencies are symptoms.

Congressional insulation is the condition.

Election integrity is the cure.

A government that reflects the electorate will reshape the bureaucracy.

A government that does not reflect the electorate will allow the bureaucracy to reshape the public.

Restoring transparent, simple, verifiable elections is not a partisan project.

It is a constitutional one.