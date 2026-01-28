If the Constitution can be ignored whenever enforcing it becomes politically inconvenient, then it is no longer the foundation of our system, it’s merely a suggestion. Minneapolis exposed that reality in real time, and the ongoing crisis at the border shows just how far that mindset can spread.

What happened in Minneapolis should not be dismissed as just another dispute over law enforcement, nor buried under familiar culture war arguments. It revealed how quickly constitutional order weakens when enforcing the law carries political risk and media backlash.

This is not simply a debate about tactics or policy. It is about whether the United States still functions as a nation governed by law, or whether enforcement now depends on how the media frames an event and how much political pressure follows.

Minneapolis was not an isolated incident. The reaction to it followed a pattern Americans have watched repeat itself for years. When the law is enforced, it is portrayed as provocation. When authorities hesitate or pull back, that restraint is praised, even when it leads to chaos or loss of life.

Over time, this inversion reshapes behavior. Officials begin to second-guess their duties. Enforcement becomes something that must be explained away rather than carried out as a matter of obligation. The law does not need to be repealed to lose its authority. It only needs to be applied selectively and apologetically.

The same dynamic is now playing out in Minnesota, only on a much larger scale.

Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution is clear. It requires the federal government to guarantee every state a republican form of government and to protect the states against invasion. There is no ambiguity in that language, and there is no allowance for political convenience.

Yet the federal government refuses even to describe what is happening in Minnesota as an invasion. An invasion that has not only turned a state inside out but laundered billions of federal dollars into far left initiatives that are antithetical to American values, protected by the laws of the constitution. Instead, Americans are told by the media that mass illegal entry is humanitarian, unavoidable, or even something most people secretly want.

This is not a failure of law. The law exists, and it is explicit. What is missing is the will to enforce it when enforcement clashes with dominant narratives. When a constitutional obligation is ignored long enough, people stop seeing it as an obligation at all. Eventually, they are told it needs to be changed.

That is where the real danger emerges. If the federal government continues to abandon its duty under Article IV, Section 4, that failure will be used to justify rewriting the clause itself. The argument will not be that officials failed, but that the Constitution is outdated or incompatible with modern values.

Once the public is conditioned to believe that borders are immoral, that enforcement is abusive, and that invasion is just a rhetorical device, the next step becomes politically achievable. A Convention of States under Article V can then be presented as practical and necessary, rather than dangerous.

In that scenario, Article IV, Section 4 would not be reinforced but hollowed out. “Invasion” would be redefined out of existence, and “protection” would quietly shift into accommodation. States would no longer be expected to resist demographic or territorial pressure. They would be expected to accept it as permanent reality.

This is not wild speculation but a pattern that has played out before.

The idea of transforming the United States from a constitutional republic into a regional administrative unit has already been formalized in policy language. The Los Angeles Declaration and the Declaration of North America advanced a post-national framework in which borders technically remain, but sovereignty is pooled and populations are managed regionally rather than governed through constitutional authority.

In that system, states do not defend themselves, they simply comply. What would once have been recognized as invasion is reframed as inevitability and then normalized.

President Trump recognized the implications of this framework. One of his corrective actions was removing the Declaration of North America from the White House website and from the federal register. That decision mattered. It signaled a rejection of regional governance and an affirmation, at least in principle, of national sovereignty. But symbolism only works when it is reinforced by consistent policy and clear messaging.

The decision to elevate Tom Homan suggested a recommitment to enforcement, yet the handling of events in Minnesota, combined with visible hesitation around ICE and Border Patrol operations, sent a mixed signal. That inconsistency created an opening, and the mainstream media moved quickly to exploit it.

Rather than explaining enforcement as a constitutional obligation, coverage increasingly portrays ICE and Border Patrol as acting in bad faith or outside the will of the public. Enforcement itself is treated as suspect, while non-enforcement is presented as restraint or compassion.

This is the turning point. Once enforcement is framed as illegitimate, the Constitution becomes the problem. The issue is no longer the failure to uphold Article IV, Section 4, but the existence of the clause itself. That is how political failure becomes constitutional revision.

If Article IV, Section 4 is ever rewritten under media manufactured consent, the United States will not have been defeated militarily. It will have agreed to stop defending itself. Borders will still appear on maps. States will still exist in name. But sovereignty will have been replaced by administration, and constitutional duty by political convenience. This has nothing to do with reform and everything to do with surrender disguised as compassion

This moment matters because Minneapolis showed how quickly enforcement collapses when narrative replaces duty, and the border shows how easily that same process can be scaled nationwide. Failure to enforce the Constitution is never neutral. It prepares the ground for changing it.

Once the public is persuaded that invasion is something to celebrate, that enforcing the law is somehow wrong, and that sovereignty is a relic, the Republic doesn’t collapse overnight. It slowly agrees to abandon itself. This is the REAL threat we face as a constitutional republic today.

No one will announce this as tyranny. It will be marketed as progress, compassion, and “moving forward”… (echoes of Nancy Pelosi anyone?)

Governors and state legislators need to recognize what is happening here. The federal government is refusing to carry out its constitutional duties. This is an erosion of the guarantees that hold the Union together. Silence in this dire situation allows a future to form in which states are treated as administrative units instead of sovereign members of the Union..