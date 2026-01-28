Minneapolis, the Border, and the Quiet Dissolution of the Constitution
If the Constitution can be ignored whenever enforcing it becomes politically inconvenient, then it is no longer the foundation of our system, it’s merely a suggestion. Minneapolis exposed that reality in real time, and the ongoing crisis at the border shows just how far that mindset can spread.
What happened in Minneapolis should not be dismissed as just another dispute over law enforcement, nor buried under familiar culture war arguments. It revealed how quickly constitutional order weakens when enforcing the law carries political risk and media backlash.
This is not simply a debate about tactics or policy. It is about whether the United States still functions as a nation governed by law, or whether enforcement now depends on how the media frames an event and how much political pressure follows.
Minneapolis was not an isolated incident. The reaction to it followed a pattern Americans have watched repeat itself for years. When the law is enforced, it is portrayed as provocation. When authorities hesitate or pull back, that restraint is praised, even when it leads to chaos or loss of life.
Over time, this inversion reshapes behavior. Officials begin to second-guess their duties. Enforcement becomes something that must be explained away rather than carried out as a matter of obligation. The law does not need to be repealed to lose its authority. It only needs to be applied selectively and apologetically.
The same dynamic is now playing out in Minnesota, only on a much larger scale.
Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution is clear. It requires the federal government to guarantee every state a republican form of government and to protect the states against invasion. There is no ambiguity in that language, and there is no allowance for political convenience.
Yet the federal government refuses even to describe what is happening in Minnesota as an invasion. An invasion that has not only turned a state inside out but laundered billions of federal dollars into far left initiatives that are antithetical to American values, protected by the laws of the constitution. Instead, Americans are told by the media that mass illegal entry is humanitarian, unavoidable, or even something most people secretly want.
This is not a failure of law. The law exists, and it is explicit. What is missing is the will to enforce it when enforcement clashes with dominant narratives. When a constitutional obligation is ignored long enough, people stop seeing it as an obligation at all. Eventually, they are told it needs to be changed.
That is where the real danger emerges. If the federal government continues to abandon its duty under Article IV, Section 4, that failure will be used to justify rewriting the clause itself. The argument will not be that officials failed, but that the Constitution is outdated or incompatible with modern values.
Once the public is conditioned to believe that borders are immoral, that enforcement is abusive, and that invasion is just a rhetorical device, the next step becomes politically achievable. A Convention of States under Article V can then be presented as practical and necessary, rather than dangerous.
In that scenario, Article IV, Section 4 would not be reinforced but hollowed out. “Invasion” would be redefined out of existence, and “protection” would quietly shift into accommodation. States would no longer be expected to resist demographic or territorial pressure. They would be expected to accept it as permanent reality.
This is not wild speculation but a pattern that has played out before.
The idea of transforming the United States from a constitutional republic into a regional administrative unit has already been formalized in policy language. The Los Angeles Declaration and the Declaration of North America advanced a post-national framework in which borders technically remain, but sovereignty is pooled and populations are managed regionally rather than governed through constitutional authority.
In that system, states do not defend themselves, they simply comply. What would once have been recognized as invasion is reframed as inevitability and then normalized.
President Trump recognized the implications of this framework. One of his corrective actions was removing the Declaration of North America from the White House website and from the federal register. That decision mattered. It signaled a rejection of regional governance and an affirmation, at least in principle, of national sovereignty. But symbolism only works when it is reinforced by consistent policy and clear messaging.
The decision to elevate Tom Homan suggested a recommitment to enforcement, yet the handling of events in Minnesota, combined with visible hesitation around ICE and Border Patrol operations, sent a mixed signal. That inconsistency created an opening, and the mainstream media moved quickly to exploit it.
Rather than explaining enforcement as a constitutional obligation, coverage increasingly portrays ICE and Border Patrol as acting in bad faith or outside the will of the public. Enforcement itself is treated as suspect, while non-enforcement is presented as restraint or compassion.
This is the turning point. Once enforcement is framed as illegitimate, the Constitution becomes the problem. The issue is no longer the failure to uphold Article IV, Section 4, but the existence of the clause itself. That is how political failure becomes constitutional revision.
If Article IV, Section 4 is ever rewritten under media manufactured consent, the United States will not have been defeated militarily. It will have agreed to stop defending itself. Borders will still appear on maps. States will still exist in name. But sovereignty will have been replaced by administration, and constitutional duty by political convenience. This has nothing to do with reform and everything to do with surrender disguised as compassion
This moment matters because Minneapolis showed how quickly enforcement collapses when narrative replaces duty, and the border shows how easily that same process can be scaled nationwide. Failure to enforce the Constitution is never neutral. It prepares the ground for changing it.
Once the public is persuaded that invasion is something to celebrate, that enforcing the law is somehow wrong, and that sovereignty is a relic, the Republic doesn’t collapse overnight. It slowly agrees to abandon itself. This is the REAL threat we face as a constitutional republic today.
No one will announce this as tyranny. It will be marketed as progress, compassion, and “moving forward”… (echoes of Nancy Pelosi anyone?)
Governors and state legislators need to recognize what is happening here. The federal government is refusing to carry out its constitutional duties. This is an erosion of the guarantees that hold the Union together. Silence in this dire situation allows a future to form in which states are treated as administrative units instead of sovereign members of the Union..
Ann, what is occuring is divide and conquer 101, the mechanism to achieve the WEF's 2030 goals of looting and destroying the USA in a blaze of hatred against one another so that we will own nothing (they will steel it all) and be happy (or else), and the enlightenment will be disintegrated (no more Constitution to stand in their way):
Ten Ways the 1% - Who Own Almost All Media - Are Manipulating You Right Now, by Unknown
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable.
Liberals have always been against law and order. States like Minnesota, California, and others have a large liberal leadership base that uses the media and anarchists to cause disorder and chaos with the goal of winning. Ann column, Ann.