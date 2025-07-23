

By Ann Vandersteel | American Made Foundation

A Declaration of Economic Independence—250 Years Later

Two and a half centuries ago, the American colonists looked across the Atlantic at a monarch demanding tribute on their land, their labor, and their lives—and said:

“A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

That line wasn’t hyperbole. It was a line in the sand.

The Declaration of Independence was not a polite petition. It was a blistering, final notice to King George III that the American people would no longer be ruled by tyranny dressed in law.

Today, we face the modern version of that same monarchy:

Property taxes that force us to rent what we already paid for.

Capital gains taxes that punish us for building wealth on our own land.

Bureaucrats who behave not as public servants, but as lords in disguise.

It’s time to tell them what our forefathers told King George:

“…Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”

No More Rent to the Crown: Eliminate Property Taxes

Property taxes are a relic of British feudalism, where the king owned all land and subjects paid tribute just to live on it.

In America:

If you stop paying your property tax, the government seizes your home—even if your mortgage is paid.

Retirees are taxed out of homes they spent a lifetime earning.

Families lose land held for generations over a bureaucratic billing cycle.

If you choose to drill a well or do an addition onto your fully paid off mortgaged property, you must apply for a permit from local government.

If we truly own our homes, why are we still paying rent to the state?

Eliminating property taxes would:

Cut lifetime housing costs by tens of thousands of dollars

Create stability for seniors and working families

Remove barriers to first-time homeownership

Encourage multi-generational wealth building

It would transform “ownership” from a government permission slip into a God-given right, as our Founders intended.

Burn the Ledger: End Capital Gains Taxes on Primary Residences

Capital gains taxes on primary residences are a punishment for prosperity. They:

Disincentivize mobility

Discourage investment in communities

Lock families into homes that no longer fit

Under today’s system, you’re taxed for improving your lot in life. That’s not American. That’s economic slavery.

Eliminating these taxes would:

Unleash inventory in stagnant housing markets

Empower families to relocate freely for opportunity or retirement

Stimulate construction, renovation, and regional investment

Affirm that when you build wealth through your own labor, it’s yours to keep

Just as Jefferson wrote:

“…To secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

No one consents to a system that takes the fruits of their labor and calls it justice.

The Feudal DNA of Modern Taxation

Let’s call this what it is: modern feudalism.

Property tax = permanent Crown rent

Capital gains tax = penalty for climbing the economic ladder

Income tax = industrial-era labor tithe

Today, the government wears the mask of democracy but behaves like the Crown.

And just like King George, it has:

“...refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good...”

“...erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people...”

“...combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution...”

Sound familiar?

It’s the same tyranny, just better branded.

What Happens When We Abolish These Taxes?

Let the Eagle Soar Again

The bald eagle, not the bureaucrat, is the symbol of American freedom. It soars above kings, parties, and paperwork—answering only to the Creator.

Our Founders declared:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,

that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,

that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Now we must declare:

That no American should pay rent to the state for land they rightfully own.

That wealth earned from honest labor should not be taxed into oblivion.

That taxation without genuine, voluntary consent is still tyranny.

We don’t need new programs. We need to end the ones that violate our natural rights.

Call to Action

If you believe in the American Revolution, now is your time to finish it.

Share this article.

Contact your representatives.

Demand that your state and local leaders end property taxes and eliminate capital gains taxes on primary residences.

Let the eagle soar again.

We are not tenants of the state.

We are heirs of liberty.

And we are free.