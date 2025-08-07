by Ann Vandersteel | AnnVandersteel.com

Why the man at the center of “Russiagate” vanished, why Durham left him out, and what that says about who’s really running the U.S. intelligence system.

The Mystery

The hardest thing to see is what’s missing.

And in John Durham’s long-awaited report on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, one glaring omission stands out: Joseph Mifsud’s name never appears.

This is no minor oversight. Mifsud — the Maltese professor who told Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton — was the spark that ignited the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe. Without him, the narrative doesn’t begin.

Yet when Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Durham point blank, “Who put Mifsud in play?” Durham responded: “I do not know that. I can’t give you the answer to that.”

The silence speaks volumes.

For Whom Was Mifsud Really Working?

Officially, the Mueller team hinted at possible Russian connections — but never charged him, despite lying to the FBI.

Unofficially, multiple researchers and journalists have traced Mifsud’s professional orbit:

Link Campus University in Rome — a hub for Western intelligence exchanges.

Deep ties to Italian and British security circles.

Relationships with State Department-linked figures.

And possibly — ties to Mossad.

Under this hypothesis, Mifsud wasn’t a Russian cutout. He was part of a “Six Eyes” network — the Five Eyes alliance (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) plus Israel — running a joint political influence operation. His job: plant the seed of Russian interference to justify surveillance and political warfare inside the United States.

The Timeline of a Vanishing

Feb 2017 – FBI interviews him in the U.S., lets him leave.

Aug 2017 – His passport mysteriously turns up in Portugal.

Oct 2017 – Last confirmed contact: phone call to his girlfriend.

May 2018 – Alleged sighting in Zurich.

Mid-2018 – Living in a Rome apartment paid for by Link Campus.

2019 – AG Barr travels to Italy to meet with intelligence officials, hears “Mifsud tape,” returns with nothing publicly actionable.

Post-2019 – No confirmed sightings. Rumors place him in Italy, Switzerland, or relocated entirely under intelligence protection.

Does this pattern doesn’t suggest a fugitive? Not to me. It suggests an extraction.

Why Durham Stayed Silent

If Mifsud was part of an allied intelligence operation, naming him would:

Undermine the “Russia did it” narrative.

Expose friendly intelligence manipulation of U.S. politics.

Damage U.S.–Israel and U.S.–UK intelligence cooperation.

In other words, Durham’s report may have been cleansed to protect the “Six Eyes” network, not the truth.

An Ally — But Not Yours

If Mifsud was an asset for Mossad/MI6/CIA coordination, then he was an ally to the U.S. federal government’s intelligence apparatus — not to the American public.

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable:

The “United States” operating out of D.C. is a federal corporation (28 U.S.C. § 3002(15a), distinct from the sovereign states and the republic. That corporation has its own corporate alliances and survival instincts.

From the American peoples’ point of view, when the intelligence community engages in narrative warfare at home, it is acting as an adversary — treating the population as a target, not a principal.

The Six Eyes Structure

Here’s the diagram that illustrates how this alliance operates:

The Bottom Line

Mifsud’s disappearance looks like protection, not evasion.

His omission from Durham’s report points toward his role as an allied asset, not a foreign adversary.

The alliance he served — the “Six Eyes” — works for the corporate U.S. government, which is not synonymous with the American people.

Intelligence partnerships can, and often do, run influence operations against domestic audiences when it serves the objectives of that alliance.

If you control the origin story, you control the narrative.

In this case, the “Russiagate” narrative’s origin story is being guarded as if it were a state secret — because, in a way, it is.

