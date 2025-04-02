Share

Steven Feinberg isn’t coming to serve. He’s coming to collect. He’s here to consolidate his empire.

Feinberg is the billionaire founder of Cerberus Capital Management, a shadowy private equity firm with deep roots in the U.S. defense and intelligence sectors. He’s worth over $5 billion. And now, he wants to become the Deputy Secretary of Defense—the #2 civilian post at the Pentagon.

If that doesn’t set off alarms, it should.

Let’s rewind.

From 2010 to 2020, Cerberus owned DynCorp International, one of the most notorious Department of Defense contractors in the post-9/11 era. DynCorp was deeply embedded in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond. Its history includes:

Waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars

Accusations of human trafficking cover-ups

Scandal-ridden training programs in occupied territories

Billions in no-bid contracts with little to no oversight

DynCorp wasn’t just a contractor. It was a proxy army, operating in the shadows with zero democratic accountability.

And who was at the top of the food chain? Steven Feinberg.

So why would a man who’s already made billions step into a lower-salaried, highly scrutinized government role?

Because there are trillions of dollars at stake.

Weapons systems. Surveillance infrastructure. Artificial intelligence. Energy. Cybersecurity. Logistics. Feinberg doesn’t want to be close to the money—he wants to be in charge of where it flows.

It’s not a demotion. It’s a strategic insertion. He’s not taking a pay cut. He’s buying influence at a discount.

The revolving door between Wall Street and Washington has never spun faster. Feinberg can sit in the Deputy SecDef seat for a few years, collect contacts, write the rules, and walk out with 100x more power than when he walked in.

And let’s not pretend this is about national service.

None of Feinberg’s family ever wore a uniform. None of his kids ever will. But they’ll benefit from every drone strike, every base expansion, every new tech contract that gets rubber-stamped under his watch.

The working-class sons and daughters of America will keep fighting and dying. Feinberg will keep getting richer. This isn’t about left vs. right. This is top vs. bottom. And unless we blow the whistle now, Feinberg’s next battlefield will be your budget, your kids’ future, and your country’s soul.

This isn’t public service. It’s state-sanctioned plunder in a three-piece suit.

And if we don’t call it out, it’ll keep happening.