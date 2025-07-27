Sponsored by: American Made Action

When our Founders ratified the Constitution in 1789, they established a republic based on self-governance, natural rights, and voluntary allegiance among sovereign states. It was called the “Constitution for the united States of America”—a binding compact for the people, by the people.

But over time, that republic was quietly replaced by something else.

What we now know as “the United States” functions not as a servant government under constitutional law, but as a federal corporation operating under administrative code. Its reach is enforced through executive agencies, statutory “persons,” and a legal regime that has redefined the American people into subjects—governed not by consent, but by construct.

Here’s how it happened—and how we can reclaim our rightful status as nationals, not corporate citizens.

Natural vs. Artificial “Persons”

In 1789, the word “person” had no federal definition. It simply meant a living human being, known in common law as a “natural person.”

By contrast, “artificial persons”—like corporations or governments—were legal fictions. The Constitution used the term “person” to refer exclusively to human beings:

Article I, Section 2: “…three fifths of all other Persons…”

Article IV, Section 2: “No Person held to Service or Labour…”

That changed with the Dictionary Act of 1871, which redefined “person” to include:

“corporations, companies, associations, firms, partnerships, societies, and joint-stock companies.”

This statutory change opened the door for corporate entities and agencies to be treated as persons—eroding the boundary between the governed and the government.

The 14th Amendment and the Transformation of Citizenship

Ratified in 1868, the 14th Amendment introduced a new legal class:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States… are citizens of the United States…”

This new federal citizenship was distinct from state citizenship. It made all Americans subject to national jurisdiction, overriding state sovereignty and natural allegiances.

Where Americans once elected their own state representatives as free sovereigns, they now cast votes as federal subjects—corporate citizens under contract.

The Act of 1871 sealed the deal. Washington D.C. was reorganized into a federal corporation, and Americans became participants in a corporate system, governed by statutes, not constitutional principles. Voting became the act of selecting your debt slave manager, not your public servant.

From “Constitution for” to “Constitution of”

The shift in wording from “Constitution for the united States” to “Constitution of the United States” marked a transformation in meaning. The former described a charter for the benefit of the sovereign states and their people. The latter described a corporate charter of a federal entity.

Per 28 U.S.C. § 3002(15), the “United States” is legally defined as:

“A federal corporation, agency, department, commission, board, or other instrumentality…”

This redefinition inverted the relationship between the people and their government—placing the entity above the individual, and treating humans as subjects to agency control.

Statutory Code Over Constitutional Law

The U.S. Code system—organized by Titles—became the new law of the land. In it, definitions like “person” and “citizen” are codified to include:

1 U.S.C. § 1 – includes corporations, associations, and individuals.

26 U.S.C. § 7701 – includes trusts, estates, partnerships, companies.

42 U.S.C. § 9601(21) – CERCLA includes the U.S. Government as a “person.”

With this transformation, federal agencies began legislating via rules, adjudicating via administrative tribunals, and enforcing via executive fiat. The Constitution became ceremonial—functionally replaced by regulatory authority.

The Redefinition of the American People

Under 8 U.S.C. § 1101(a)(22), a “national” of the United States includes both citizens and non-citizen nationals. The government presumes all persons are citizens under federal allegiance—unless you explicitly correct your status.

Americans are thus treated as:

Natural persons (living men and women)

Statutory citizens (corporate franchises)

Legal persons (entities subject to code)

You don’t own your labor, your land, or your children under this system—because you don’t own your status.

Side-by-Side Comparison

How to Reclaim Your Status as a National

As explained at NationalStatus.info, you can begin restoring your lawful status with this simple but powerful step:

Submit an Affidavit and Cover Letter to the U.S. Secretary of State.

This affidavit states:

“I, [Your Name], being duly sworn, hereby declare my intention to be a national but not a citizen of the United States.”

Why It Matters:

This step notifies the State Department of your corrected political status.

It aligns you with the constitutional republic , not the federal corporation .

It invokes your standing as a non-resident national, not a subject of D.C. code.

Important: You do not need to apply for or renew a passport to complete this correction, though you may include the affidavit with a passport submission later if desired.

Learn more and download the affidavit here:

NationalStatus.info – Affidavit of Citizenship Evidence

Can I Still Vote? Yes—Here's How.

Correcting your status does not remove your right to vote. According to NationalStatus.info's voter registration guide, you can still lawfully participate in elections by:

Voting as a National: A Simplified Guide

Even though voting is often described as a “privilege” reserved for U.S. citizens, there is a legal pathway for nationals—those who owe allegiance to the constitutional republic but not the federal corporation—to participate in elections.

Key Points:

Nationals have voted before: It’s already been demonstrated in Alabama that a declared national was allowed to vote, based on concerns over violating federal anti-discrimination laws (specifically national origin protections).

Fear of violating civil rights law compels some states to permit nationals to vote—especially if rejecting them could be construed as discrimination based on national origin.

Step-by-Step for Voting as a National

Cancel Previous Voter Registration

If you were registered as a “U.S. citizen,” request removal from the voter rolls. You must not be listed as a U.S. citizen if you're correcting your status. Correct Your Status

Complete the affidavit and cover letter process (see NationalStatus.info) to officially declare your status as a national, not a citizen. Re-Register to Vote as a National

Fill out your state’s voter registration form. Leave the “U.S. citizen” checkbox blank or annotate it (e.g., “national of the United States” as per 8 USC § 1101(a)(22)) and submit your documents with a copy of your affidavit. Include Documentation

Attach your previously submitted affidavit to the U.S. Secretary of State to support your lawful political status as a national.

Your Right to Vote

While not guaranteed in all states, disallowing a national from voting could constitute a violation of federal civil rights law if it amounts to national origin discrimination.

Important Note:

Participation in elections is your choice. No one can compel you to register—or deny your right when properly asserted.

As a national, you retain your political rights under the republic—you simply exit the corporate franchise system and reclaim your sovereignty.

Final Word

The republic is not gone. It’s been buried beneath contracts, definitions, and corporate statutes. But it lives so long as we reclaim it.

Correct your status. Reclaim your rights. And remember:

You are not a subject. You are a sum-one.

