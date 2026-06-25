You’ve heard the speeches. You’ve seen the ads. You’ve watched them barnstorm pancake breakfasts in every VFW hall from Pensacola to Key West. Every single one of them says they’re running to serve you. Every single one says they’ll put Florida First.

But campaigns cost money, obscene amounts of it, and the people writing the checks aren’t doing it out of civic virtue. They want something. The question every Florida Republican should be asking before August is brutally simple: Who owns these men?

Let’s walk through the field, candidate by candidate, and follow the dollar. What you find should make you queasy, but it should also make your decision very, very clear.

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Byron Donalds: The Auction Block Candidate

Donalds has raised over $81 million. That’s not a campaign. That’s a going out of business sale on the governor’s mansion.

Let’s inventory who’s buying:

Jeff Yass, $7.5 million. Philadelphia billionaire. Options trader. Has spent years bankrolling school privatization schemes. He doesn’t live in Florida. He’s never shown any particular interest in Florida beyond what its political machinery can do for his portfolio. He’s buying a governor the way you’d buy a stock.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, $3 million. They run Hard Rock casinos. Their entire business model in Florida depends on the gaming compact the governor controls.

FanDuel, $500,000. Direct competitor to the Seminole Tribe in the sports betting wars. Donalds cashed checks from both sides of the same knife fight. He’s not picking winners. He’s being paid by everyone at the table.

NextEra Energy, $1 million. That’s Florida Power & Light’s parent company. They’re a regulated utility whose profit margins are determined by the Public Service Commission, whose members are appointed by the governor. You do the math.

Duke Energy, $500,000. Same game. Different utility. Same palm.

GEO Group, $500,000. Private prisons. Immigration detention. Their quarterly earnings literally depend on how many human beings are in cages. The governor controls state corrections contracts and cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. GEO Group isn’t donating because they love the Naples coastline.

Crypto money, $800,000 from Winklevoss Capital, Ripple, Robinhood, and Kraken. Silicon Valley and Wall Street types who want a friendly regulatory environment for digital assets. They’re not Floridians.

This isn’t a donor list. It’s a price sheet. Every special interest that wants something from Tallahassee has a line item in Donalds’ budget, and he’s happy to ring them up.

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Jay Collins: The Serial Grifter in Green Beret Cosplay

Collins markets himself as the outsider, the Green Beret, the “Chuck Norris of Florida politics,” the man who can’t be bought. The receipts tell a very different story.

Q1 2026: Collins raised $1.75 million. More than half, $1 million, came from a single source: United Again, LLC, a donation vehicle for Body Armor CEO Michael Repole. That’s not a campaign. That’s a patronage arrangement. One guy keeping the lights on.

GEO Group, $252,000. Same private prison company that gave Donalds half a million. Same business model. Same greased palm.

April May 2026: Another period, another single donor lifeline. Propel Florida LLC, a company tied to Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Francelli, best known for funding the January 6 rally, dropped $5 million into Collins’ PAC. Five million dollars. One donor. And wouldn’t you know it, Collins suddenly got very vocal about the “dangers of AI and data centers” right around the same time. Funny how policy priorities align with donor checks.

Oh, and let’s not forget the $2.25 million in dark money from “Florida Fighters,” a Delaware incorporated 501(c)(4) that spent millions on TV ads boosting Collins before he even entered the race. Delaware incorporation means zero donor disclosure. Collins claims he’s “grateful” but doesn’t know who funded it. Sure, Jay. A couple million dollars in air cover just materialized out of the ether.

And then there’s the donor deception. Collins reportedly lied to a donor to get her money, misrepresenting his campaign’s standing and prospects to extract a contribution she wouldn’t have otherwise made. When you’re lying to your own supporters to shake them down, you’re not a candidate. You’re a con man with a flag pin.

Green Beret? More like Green Beret sheet.

James Fishback: The Foreign Funded Performance Artist

Fishback is the online troll candidate, the guy who made his name calling Byron Donalds a “slave,” lying about working for DOGE, and getting publicly humiliated when Elon Musk’s own spokesperson said it wasn’t true. But his donor situation deserves real scrutiny.

Fishback’s Florida First PAC has raised about $535,000. Nearly all of it from two sources:

Daniel Hassan, $375,000. Born in Pakistan. CEO of Primawork Capital. Lives in Palm Beach. Nothing inherently wrong with that, except Fishback has made anti Israel posturing the centerpiece of his campaign, calling Netanyahu a “war criminal,” pledging to divest Florida from Israel bonds, and mocking the Western Wall as a “stupid wall.” He’s also drawing donations from anti Zionist activists who’ve called Zionists a “scourge on humanity.” When your campaign is funded by foreign born donors with an axe to grind against the Jewish state, Floridians have a right to ask whose interests you’re actually serving.

Christina Lavery Caruso, $100,000. Here’s where it gets cute. She donated $50,000 as “Christina Caruso” and another $50,000 as “Christina Lavery.” Both checks from the same business address, Integrity Motors of Florida in Tampa. That’s not two donors. That’s one donor playing games with disclosure requirements.

Fishback’s campaign account has $17,000 cash on hand. He spent $115,000 on T shirts and merchandise, four times his cash reserves, on swag. He’s running a merch drop, not a campaign for governor. And he’s doing it on a shoestring funded by donors whose loyalties lie far from Florida’s interests.

Paul Renner: The One Who Doesn’t Owe Anyone

Meet Paul Renner

Now look at Paul Renner’s books. It’s almost boring, and that’s the most compelling thing about it.

His largest donor is the Republican Party of Florida at $1.23 million. That’s the party backing one of its own, a former House Speaker with a record of conservative accomplishments in Tallahassee, not some outsider who wandered in with a billionaire’s checkbook.

His biggest individual donor is Jay C. Demetree Jr. at $500,000, a Florida businessman.

Petro Services Inc., $500,000. Florida based fuel and convenience stores.

CDR Enterprises, $250,000. Florida based.

Florida Business Leadership. Florida First Forever. Empower Parents Florida. Sunshine State First. These are in state organizations with in state interests, run by in state people.

His individual donors, William O’Donoghue, real estate, Winter Park, Randall McElheney, marketing, Panama City, Steven Halverson, Florida, Brett Doster, Tallahassee, are Floridians.

And here’s what’s not on Renner’s ledger:

No Philadelphia billionaires

No GEO Group private prison money

No Seminole Tribe gambling cash

No FanDuel

No NextEra or FPL

No dark money Delaware shell companies

No foreign born donors with foreign policy agendas

No single donor keeping his campaign on life support

No crypto bros from Silicon Valley

Renner raised about $6.5 million. That’s a fraction of Donalds’ haul. But every dollar comes from people and organizations with actual skin in Florida’s future, not the national donor class treating the governor’s mansion like a portfolio diversification strategy.

The Verdict

Let’s put it in plain English: Donalds is owned by billionaires, gambling interests, utilities, private prisons, crypto, and anyone with a checkbook. Collins is owned by two individual billionaires, Repole and Francelli, dark money shells, private prisons, and donors he lied to. Fishback is owned by foreign born donors with anti Israel agendas, a woman using two names to skirt disclosure, and T shirt sales. Renner is owned by Floridians.

Donalds is the auction block. Collins is the grift. Fishback is the circus.

Renner is the only one who can wake up on inauguration day and govern without checking with Philadelphia, without checking with the casino bosses, without checking with the private prison lobby, without checking with a Delaware shell company, and without wondering which donor’s agenda he needs to advance to keep the lights on.

In a primary where every candidate will say the words “Florida First,” only one of them can prove it with a bank statement.

That’s Paul Renner.