Florida Election Crimes Exposed: What Happens Next and How We Force Accountability
Tampering, obstruction, and official misconduct in Palm Beach County must face the law — here’s how we hold them accountable.
“The right of access to public records belongs to the people.”
— Florida Constitution, Article I, Section 24
What Just Happened?
Evidence has emerged pointing to official misconduct in the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) — including document tampering, obstruction of lawful public records requests, and deletion of forensic election logs.
Investigators and whistleblowers uncovered a pattern:
• Time-stamped election files were deleted and replaced
• Original audit logs concealed or altered
• Ballot images re-uploaded with timestamps stripped
• Public record requests denied or delayed
• Excessive “paywalls” placed on freely available data
If proven, these are not mere bureaucratic errors — they’re felonies under Florida and federal law.
What Laws Were Likely Violated?
1. Official Misconduct – Fla. Stat. § 838.022
Knowingly falsifying or altering public records.
Penalty: 3rd-degree felony, up to 5 years in prison.
2. Unlawful Compensation / Theft from Office – Fla. Stat. § 838.016
Using public office for personal gain (e.g. job security or pay).
Penalty: 2nd-degree felony, up to 15 years in prison.
3. Public Funds Misappropriation – Fla. Stat. § 812.014
Charging unlawful fees for public data access.
Penalty: Felony — up to 30 years, depending on dollar amount.
4. Honest Services Fraud – 18 U.S.C. § 1346
Depriving voters of fair and transparent elections.
Penalty: Federal felony, up to 5 years in prison.
5. Embezzlement of Public Records – 18 U.S.C. § 641
Concealing or misusing government property.
Penalty: Up to 10 years in federal prison.
This Isn’t Just Wrong — It’s Criminal
The Florida public has the right to access unaltered, verifiable election records. If election officials are quietly rewriting digital history to cover tracks or avoid accountability, that’s not mismanagement — it’s criminal enterprise cloaked in public office.
What Is the Lawful Path Forward?
This is no time to wait for a press release or hope someone “does the right thing.” The law gives we the people the tools to act:
Step-by-Step Legal Strategy
1. File a Writ of Mandamus
Fastest way to compel release of records.
-Compels the SOE to turn over original timestamped logs
-Forces release of altered/deleted file histories
-Prevents destruction of evidence / File in local Florida circuit court
2. Submit Criminal Referrals
Hold officials personally accountable.
-Send evidence to:
• Florida Attorney General
• Florida Statewide Prosecutor
• U.S. Attorney (Southern District of FL)
3. Sue Under Florida Public Records Law (F.S. § 119)
-Court can:
• Order full disclosure
• Award legal costs
• Issue sanctions
4. Support or Initiate an Election Challenge
If official misconduct impacted vote counts or access, courts can invalidate results. This is already provided for under Florida election law.
5. Call for Removal or Suspension of Officials
Elected supervisors can be removed by the Governor, suspended under Article IV, Section 7, or recalled by the people.
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections: Wendy Sartory Link
Lawsuit vs. Writ: What’s Better?
Bottom Line
This case in Palm Beach County may be just one of many. But it’s also a template for how election corruption gets hidden — and how to defeat it. What we’re seeing is the weaponization of public records portals to obstruct truth, shield officials, and possibly cover up election fraud.
Call to Action
Here’s what YOU can do right now:
Watchdog: Ask your local SOE for timestamped ballot images and logs.
Demand a Writ: Support legal teams filing mandamus actions.
Refer Criminal Behavior: Send your evidence to state/federal prosecutors.
Know Your Rights: No election is legitimate without full transparency.
Closing Thought
Sunlight is not just the best disinfectant — it’s your right.
This is not about parties. It’s about principles. If public officials can change election records in secret and get away with it, our Republic ends.
But if we stand up, file the writs, and pursue justice to the end — it begins again.
Source Article:
ELECTION CORRUPTION 101 – Miami Independent (https://miamiindependent.com/election-corruption-101-what-is-official-misconduct/)
Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Are we certain that the records or data files will reveal the perp?
Christopher Thomas Campbell -
Friends & Family
James Duvall Lovett USMC -
Thrown from Amtrak Train - Sanford, FL 2012
Nita Kay Brewer / Campbell / Dennis / Little
Donna Kay Dennis Huntsville, Tx Prison Commander
Ron Jeremy raped her and shoved his penis down her throat until she was dead. and San Mateo State prison in 2020 when he hung himself wrote on a note that he didn't mean for any of it to happen he was set up by the Riverside County sheriff department they told him that he had AIDS.
Amanda Cortez 5 to 6 children - Shot in left Nostril exiting Ed Ramirez mouth! 2020 Desert Hot Springs
Ed Ramirez Los Angeles Sheriff's department. Shot Throw back of Neck out mouth into Amanda Cortez's Right Nostril! 2020 Desert Hot Springs.
Jenny Comer/ Ficks - with child had her baby ripped from her wound they stuck a gun in his child's mouth and blues brains all over the people in skid row.. 2020
James Thomas Welborn plundered with a claw hammer
Ronald Giorgio
Michael Gard Head Chopped Off at Altamonte and Melrose.
Gordon Crowfoot MD Thrown from his 10th story office building window with the rest of his staff
John Flores
Ronnie Butler DDS.
Brian Tanner
Elizabeth Blackwell
Chubby Checker Tits chopped off stabbed to death
Gene Hackman shot to death and killed all his horses every Lipton stallion he had.
Leonardo DiCaprio Shot in Face 2020 by Curtis Jackson
Clarence Giles
Bruce Huckabee
Don Dara
Ronnie Jameson Lawyer
Richard "RaceHorse" Haynes Lawyer
William Fultz
Elliot Briggs
Ron Sue
Ross Perot
Elvis Presley
Grada Garbo
Raquel Welch
David Martinez
Lawrence Marshall Hempstead Texas
* The whole Dealership *
And the list keeps Going!!
My Jewish friend Armand died from a facial concussion at the sushi restaurant on LA ciencia in West Hollywood ( 2020 )
My Jewish friend Thadist Ex- FBI Los Angeles - had his Penis Cut Off at Vine & Sunset.
My Jewish friend Army Sergeant Lowell Shot & Killed behind The Pavilions in West Hollywood - Christmas 2019
My Jewish Friend's Ronald Giorgio and Michael Gard we're both killed on Altamonte & Santa Monica boulevard by having Michael's head chopped off and Ronald Georgie was stabbed to death and they chopped him up as well.
Now every one of these people have been dead for over 10 years! And not one of the crimes have been solved or even dealt with yet!
https://app2.onlinemedicalcard.com/register?ref=N172421