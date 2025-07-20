Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Restore the Republic | Ann Vandersteel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous's avatar
Anonymous
1d

Are we certain that the records or data files will reveal the perp?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ann Vandersteel and others
Christopher Thomas Campbell's avatar
Christopher Thomas Campbell
1d

Christopher Thomas Campbell -

Friends & Family

James Duvall Lovett  USMC -

Thrown from Amtrak Train - Sanford, FL 2012

Nita Kay Brewer / Campbell / Dennis / Little

Donna Kay Dennis  Huntsville, Tx Prison Commander

Ron Jeremy raped her and shoved his penis down her throat until she was dead. and San Mateo State prison in 2020 when he hung himself wrote  on a note that he didn't mean for any of it to happen he was set up by the Riverside County sheriff department they told him that he had AIDS.

Amanda Cortez 5 to 6 children - Shot in left Nostril exiting Ed Ramirez  mouth! 2020 Desert Hot Springs

Ed Ramirez Los Angeles Sheriff's department. Shot Throw back of Neck out mouth into Amanda Cortez's Right Nostril!  2020 Desert Hot Springs.

Jenny Comer/ Ficks - with child had her baby ripped from her wound they stuck a gun in his child's mouth and blues brains all over the people in skid row.. 2020 

James Thomas Welborn plundered with a claw hammer

Ronald Giorgio

Michael Gard  Head Chopped Off at Altamonte and Melrose.

Gordon Crowfoot MD  Thrown from his 10th story office building window with the rest of his staff

John Flores

Ronnie Butler DDS.

Brian Tanner

Elizabeth Blackwell

Chubby Checker Tits chopped off stabbed to death

Gene Hackman shot to death and killed all his horses every Lipton stallion he had.

Leonardo DiCaprio Shot in Face 2020 by Curtis Jackson

Clarence Giles

Bruce Huckabee

Don Dara

Ronnie Jameson  Lawyer

Richard "RaceHorse" Haynes  Lawyer

William Fultz

Elliot Briggs

Ron Sue

Ross Perot

Elvis Presley

Grada Garbo

Raquel Welch

David Martinez

Lawrence Marshall Hempstead Texas

        * The whole Dealership *

And the list keeps Going!!

My Jewish friend Armand died from a facial concussion at the sushi restaurant on LA ciencia in West Hollywood ( 2020 )

My Jewish friend Thadist Ex- FBI Los Angeles - had his Penis Cut Off at Vine & Sunset.

My Jewish friend Army Sergeant Lowell Shot & Killed behind The Pavilions in West Hollywood - Christmas 2019

My Jewish Friend's Ronald Giorgio and Michael Gard we're both killed on Altamonte & Santa Monica boulevard by having Michael's head chopped off and Ronald Georgie was stabbed to death and they chopped him up as well.

Now every one of these people have been dead for over 10 years! And not one of the crimes have been solved or even dealt with yet!

https://app2.onlinemedicalcard.com/register?ref=N172421

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ann Vandersteel
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Vandersteel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture