“The right of access to public records belongs to the people.”

— Florida Constitution, Article I, Section 24

What Just Happened?

Evidence has emerged pointing to official misconduct in the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) — including document tampering, obstruction of lawful public records requests, and deletion of forensic election logs.

Investigators and whistleblowers uncovered a pattern:

• Time-stamped election files were deleted and replaced

• Original audit logs concealed or altered

• Ballot images re-uploaded with timestamps stripped

• Public record requests denied or delayed

• Excessive “paywalls” placed on freely available data

If proven, these are not mere bureaucratic errors — they’re felonies under Florida and federal law.

What Laws Were Likely Violated?

1. Official Misconduct – Fla. Stat. § 838.022

Knowingly falsifying or altering public records.

Penalty: 3rd-degree felony, up to 5 years in prison.

2. Unlawful Compensation / Theft from Office – Fla. Stat. § 838.016

Using public office for personal gain (e.g. job security or pay).

Penalty: 2nd-degree felony, up to 15 years in prison.

3. Public Funds Misappropriation – Fla. Stat. § 812.014

Charging unlawful fees for public data access.

Penalty: Felony — up to 30 years, depending on dollar amount.

4. Honest Services Fraud – 18 U.S.C. § 1346

Depriving voters of fair and transparent elections.

Penalty: Federal felony, up to 5 years in prison.

5. Embezzlement of Public Records – 18 U.S.C. § 641

Concealing or misusing government property.

Penalty: Up to 10 years in federal prison.

This Isn’t Just Wrong — It’s Criminal

The Florida public has the right to access unaltered, verifiable election records. If election officials are quietly rewriting digital history to cover tracks or avoid accountability, that’s not mismanagement — it’s criminal enterprise cloaked in public office.

What Is the Lawful Path Forward?

This is no time to wait for a press release or hope someone “does the right thing.” The law gives we the people the tools to act:

Step-by-Step Legal Strategy

1. File a Writ of Mandamus

Fastest way to compel release of records.

-Compels the SOE to turn over original timestamped logs

-Forces release of altered/deleted file histories

-Prevents destruction of evidence / File in local Florida circuit court

2. Submit Criminal Referrals

Hold officials personally accountable.

-Send evidence to:

• Florida Attorney General

• Florida Statewide Prosecutor

• U.S. Attorney (Southern District of FL)

3. Sue Under Florida Public Records Law (F.S. § 119)

-Court can:

• Order full disclosure

• Award legal costs

• Issue sanctions

4. Support or Initiate an Election Challenge

If official misconduct impacted vote counts or access, courts can invalidate results. This is already provided for under Florida election law.

5. Call for Removal or Suspension of Officials

Elected supervisors can be removed by the Governor, suspended under Article IV, Section 7, or recalled by the people.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections: Wendy Sartory Link

Bottom Line

This case in Palm Beach County may be just one of many. But it’s also a template for how election corruption gets hidden — and how to defeat it. What we’re seeing is the weaponization of public records portals to obstruct truth, shield officials, and possibly cover up election fraud.

Call to Action

Here’s what YOU can do right now:

Watchdog: Ask your local SOE for timestamped ballot images and logs.

Demand a Writ: Support legal teams filing mandamus actions.

Refer Criminal Behavior: Send your evidence to state/federal prosecutors.

Know Your Rights: No election is legitimate without full transparency.

Closing Thought

Sunlight is not just the best disinfectant — it’s your right.

This is not about parties. It’s about principles. If public officials can change election records in secret and get away with it, our Republic ends.

But if we stand up, file the writs, and pursue justice to the end — it begins again.

Source Article:

